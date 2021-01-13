Alyssa Lux was in the zone on Tuesday night.
The Cascade sophomore drained five 3-pointers and nearly outscored the opposition herself, finishing with 25 points in the Cougars’ 73-28 victory over Northeast Goose Lake in Cascade, Iowa.
Ally Hoffman added 18 points for Cascade (9-4), which turned a two-point first-quarter lead into a comfortable margin with a 24-10 second half-run.
Iowa City West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 41 — At Iowa City: Camdyn Kay scored a team-high 14 points and Ashley Glennon added eight as the Mustangs fell on the road to the Trojans.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Dubuque Senior 33 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Elly Haber led the way with 10 points, but the Rams fell on the road to the Saints in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Iowa City High 42, Dubuque Wahlert 39 — At Iowa City: Ana Chandlee and Emma Donovan scored 12 points apiece, Mary Kate King added 10, but the Golden Eagles lost a tight decision on the road.
Iowa City Liberty 50, Western Dubuque 49 — At Iowa City: The Lightning beat the Bobcats by the narrowest of margins in their Mississippi Valley Conference contest.
Dyersville Beckman 48, Mount Vernon 28 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Lauren Osterhaus scored 14 points and Kennedy Arens added 13 as the Trailblazers cruised past the Mustangs.
Clinton Prince of Peace 63, Bellevue Marquette 51 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Delaney Banowetz scored 17 points, Beatrice Kemp added 13 and Holly Kremer had 10, but the Mohawks (5-7) were outscored, 36-23, in the second half of a loss.
Edgewood-Colesburg 62, Starmont 29 — At Arlington, Iowa: Ella Aulwes dropped 22 points, Audrie Helmrichs and Annie Hoffman added 12 apiece, and the Vikings rolled.
Bellevue 60, North Cedar 30 — At Bellevue, Iowa; The Comets rolled North Cedar, running their overall record to 13-1.
Solon 57, Maquoketa 50 — At Solon, Iowa: The Spartans edged the Cardinals in WaMaC Conference action.
Williamsburg 48, West Delaware 30 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: The Hawks fell on the road in their WaMaC Conference contest.
Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn went for 28 points, Teagan Radloff added 10, and the WIAA Division 3 No. 2-ranked Blackhawks routed the Division 5 No. 9 Miners.
Lancaster 53, Platteville 42 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Bridee Burks scored 13 points, Lainee Burks added 12, and the Flying Arrows moved to 13-2 with a win over the Hillmen (6-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Dubuque Senior 46 — At Nora Gym: Sam Akins scored 11 points, Jim Bonifas added 10 and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue had eight in his season debut, but the Rams (2-5) lost to the Saints.
Mount Vernon 51, Dyersville Beckman 27 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Jack Gehling scored a team-high 12 points, and the short-handed Trailblazers (7-3) suffered a lopsided road setback against the Mustangs (7-2).
Northeast Goose Lake 39, Cascade 20 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored eight points and Gavin Manternach added six to lead the cold-shooting Cougars (4-7) in a loss to the Rebels (4-3).
Clinton Prince of Peace 64, Bellevue Marquette 56 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels was limited to 27 points and Nolan Tracy added 11 as the Mohawks dropped the home contest against Prince of Peace.
Bellevue 67, North Cedar 40 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets cruised to a home victory over North Cedar.
Platteville 67, Highland 54 — At Platteville, Wis.: Aidan Sparkman scored a game-high 19 points, Wyatt Heer and Devin Digman added 16 apiece, and the Hillmen rallied to beat the Cardinals.
Benton 63, Albany 47 — At Benton, Wis.: Dominick Cummins scored 24 points and Rex Blaine added 13 as the Zephyrs picked up a win over Albany.
Cassville 73, Iowa-Grant 64 — At Cassville, Wis.: Robby Roe dropped 27 points behind five 3-pointers, Cam Schmitz added 16 and the Comets (6-5) beat the Panthers (2-7), who got four 3-pointers and 24 points from Isaac Hill.
River Ridge 57, Southwestern 54 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves squeaked past the Wildcats for a non-conference win.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 124, Dubuque Senior 40 — At Dubuque Community School District Pool: Gavin Hall won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, and Jarrett Herber took the 50 freestyle in the Mississippi Valley Conference loss for the Rams.
PREP WRESTLING
Vikings win 1 of 3 — At Calmar, Iowa: Dawson Bergan won a pair of matches at 113 pounds and bounced up to 120 and recorded a pin as Edgewood-Colesburg beat Central Elkader (36-27) and lost to Sumner-Fredericksburg (63-9) and host South Winneshiek (57-12).
Comets go 0-3 — At West Union, Iowa: Jacob Waller was 3-0 with a pin at 182 pounds as Bellevue lost duals against Wapsie Valley (60-24), East Buchanan (54-22) and host North Fayette Valley (47-12).
BOYS BOWLING
Western Dubuque 2,756; Cedar Rapids Washington 2,715 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jacob Butcher rolled a 211-194—405 series, and the Bobcats held on in Bakers series to beat the Warriors.
GIRLS BOWLING
Western Dubuque 2,935; Cedar Rapids Washington 2,099 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kristen Butcher rolled a 396 series and the Bobcats dominated the Warriors.