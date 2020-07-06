Andrew Reese doesn’t want his Dubuque Senior hitters to try to do too much at the plate.
And, as a result, the Rams have done all kinds of damage through the first 12 games of the season.
Senior enters this week with the top team batting average in the Mississippi Valley Conference at .355 and has scored 90 runs during its 7-5 start. Dubuque Hempstead (.345), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (.328) and Iowa City High (.305) are the only other MVC teams with team batting averages above .300.
And, because many of their opponents’ schedules have been thrown out of whack by coronavirus-related postponements, the Rams have faced more than their fair share of No. 1 pitchers in the first three weeks.
“Our key offensively is we fight and we fight and we fight, and we refuse to be struck out, which is a drastic change from previous years,” said Reese, the third-year head coach who has seen his team strike out just 51 times in 324 at-bats. “We’re going two or three innings without a strikeout, because guys are putting the ball in play hard, they’re working the opposite field, and they’re not trying to do too much.
“Our guys have been staying within themselves and doing what’s best for the team. They know the strike zone, and they’ve had great plate discipline all season.”
It’s been a team effort. Of the nine hitters with at least 20 at-bats, seven of them are hitting better than .300. And 10 different hitters have driven in at least two runs.
“It’s a great feeling to go into a game knowing that all nine guys can get the job done,” said junior shortstop Cole Smith, who is hitting .474 (18-for-38) with two doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs. “The bottom of the order has really stepped up this year. If the top doesn’t get it going right away, you know the bottom of the order will. And vice versa.
“And, too, if the top gets going right away, the bottom feeds off it. We have great team chemistry, which has been huge. We all support each other, and we all just want to do what’s best for the team.”
Gavin Guns leads the Senior offense at .500 (15-for-30) with five doubles and shares the Mississippi Valley Conference lead of 14 RBIs with teammate Ben Hefel and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Mason Behn. Hefel is hitting .475 (19-for-40) with seven doubles and a home run.
“I’ve never hit this well before, and to be doing it in my first season at the varsity level is a pretty awesome experience. I was just hoping to be in the lineup this year,” said Guns, a junior, who has yet to strike out. “A lot of it has to do with just having the right approach at the plate.
“My main focus has been on putting the ball in play, especially with two strikes. I ended up getting a couple of bloop hits against Western Dubuque because of that. I shorten up with two strikes and make contact. Instead of trying to hit it out of the ballpark with two strikes, I just want to make contact and move the runners along.”
Senior’s loaded lineup also includes Ben Gourley (.400), Clarke University recruit Johnny Blake (.378), Alex Reavell (.324) and Matthew Hirsch (.302). Of the Rams’ top seven hitters, only Blake and Hirsch are seniors; the rest are juniors.
The Rams’ commitment to staying within themselves has led to the high team average but only three home runs — by Gourley, Hefel and Blake. They’ve hit the gaps for 29 doubles and three triples.
On the mound, junior Drew Zillig has gone 3-0 with a 2.92 ERA, and Luke Kuennen is 2-1 with a 4.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts. Blake has fanned 13 in 12-plus innings and owns a 4.54 ERA.
“We have all the pieces in place to be a very good baseball team,” Hefel said. “We’ve faced a lot of really good teams and a lot of really good pitching, and we’ve proven that we can compete with anybody. I really like the way we’ve battled to get on base, especially against all the No. 1’s we’ve seen this year.
“The games we’ve lost, it’s been one or two mistakes that have cost us. It’s just a matter of playing a complete game. And we know we have it in us.”