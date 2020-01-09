The Wendy’s/MidwestOne Boys Basketball Classic tips off on Saturday at Loras College with six games on tap. Here is a preview capsule look at the matchups. All varsity games will be played on Loras’ Lillis Court in the Athletic & Wellness Center.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (8-1) VS. SOLON (2-6)
Time: 11 a.m.
About Beckman: It’ll be hard to find a bigger stat monster than senior forward Michael Keegan. He leads the Trailblazers in scoring (18.7 points per game), rebounds (73), steals (25) and blocks). Beckman held the top rank in Iowa Class 2A up until this week after getting tripped up by Central DeWitt for its only loss.
About Solon: The schedule hasn’t been very forgiving for the Spartans, who were handed three losses to ranked opponents this year. Up next is 2A No. 5 Beckman. Solon’s top scorer, David Bluder, is the son of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder.
CUBA CITY (11-0) VS. MONTICELLO (9-1)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
About Cuba City: The Cubans are all the rage in southwest Wisconsin, earning the top rank in Division 4. They’re led by junior Brayden Dailey (a Mineral Point transfer), who is the top scorer in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League, averaging 25.3 points. He’s one of several players attending the Classic receiving NCAA Division I interest. This week, Dailey eclipsed the career 1,000-point milestone. This will be an adjustment for Cuba City, though, as they’ll be playing by Iowa rules — four quarters instead of two halves.
About Monticello: Surprisingly, the Panthers haven’t found their way into the Iowa prep polls despite their impressive start. Led by top scorer Justin Recker (averaging 17.3 points on 69.7 percent shooting) Monticello is in the midst of a four-game winning streak and ought to give Cuba City its toughest challenge of the season thus far.
MINERAL POINT (4-5) VS. CAMANCHE (7-0)
Time: 2 p.m.
About Mineral Point: The big name for the Pointers is Isaac Lindsey, a senior guard and UNLV recruit. However, Mineral Point has sorely missed its sharp-shooting superstar, whose appeared in just three games with only one start thus far. One nice revelation has been the play of sophomore Joah Filardo, who leads the Pointers with 18.4 points per game.
About Camanche: Another contender in Iowa Class 2A makes its way to Lillis Court. Camanche remains unblemished and is receiving first place votes in the latest Iowa prep poll. The Indians boast a quartet of 10-point scorers, led by 6-foot-8 senior Caleb Delzell. The winner of this tilt is making quite a statement.
DUBUQUE SENIOR (5-1) VS. NAPERVILLE NORTH (5-6)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
About Senior: No love for the Rams so far in the Iowa polls despite their impressive start. Senior’s lone loss is to rival Hempstead, the No. 2-ranked team in Iowa 4A. The Rams have managed to upset both Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Prairie, and they’ve shown they can win games a number of different ways. Different players have stepped up for Senior all season long, but the most reliable has been Cooper Medinger – senior point guard and the lone returning starter from the Rams championship game run last year.
About Naperville North: The Rams might be thanking their lucky stars that they missed out on Tom Welch, a Naperville North grad and 6-foot-8 freshman contributor for D-I Loyola Chicago this season. Senior still shouldn’t overlook the Huskies, who have won three of their last four games against Chicago Suburbs competition.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (7-1) VS. SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER (11-4)
Time: 5 p.m.
About Hempstead: The Mustangs have been regarded as one of Iowa 4A’s elite teams, but they were tripped up for the first time this week with a loss at Iowa City West. Even so, this teams is very deserving of that reputation and its No. 2 rank in the polls. Top scorer Michael Duax is a bonafide Division I talent and when flanked by fellow junior Jamari Smith and senior Nicholas Kaesbauer, Hempstead presents an absolutely suffocating defense. If any of these guys finds himself at the front of a fast break, look out.
About Lanphier: The school most known for producing NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, Lanphier has another impressive roster. Five different players average double-digit scoring, led by sophomore Tye Banks.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-5) VS. WEST DES MOINES DOWLING (7-1)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
About Wahlert: Seven games in, the Golden Eagles aren’t off to the start they were hoping for, losers of five of their last six. Saturday’s a big opportunity for Wahlert to earn a signature win to spark them for the second half of the year. Senior guards Jacob Schockemoehl (19.4 points per game) and Cael Schmitt (16.9) can shoot with the best of them and if either gets hot, fireworks shall ensue.
About Dowling: According to the Des Moines Register, Dowling’s freshman forward Omaha Biliew is considered a top-10 national prospect in his class. He’s already received an offer from Iowa. The Maroons rank seventh in the latest 4A poll. Wahlert is no stranger to toppling big-time teams at Loras. Just two years ago, the Eagles knocked off No. 1 Oskaloosa and 7-foot Iowa State recruit Xavier Foster (then a sophomore).