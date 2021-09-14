Western Dubuque’s Brock Wilson shot a stellar 1-under par 70, but that still was only good for fourth place overall on a hot-shooting day during the second round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet on Monday at Brown Deer Golf Course in Coralville, Iowa.
Nile Petersen, of Cedar Rapids Washington, shot a scorching 67 for medalist honors.
The Bobcats placed fifth in the round with a 310, and Dubuque Wahlert was sixth with a 316. Also scoring for the Bobcats were Jackson Webber (76), Tyler Skrtich (80) and Davis Stelzer (84).
Nick Splinter led the Golden Eagles with a 77, while Ben Dolter (78), Roan Martineau (80) and Patrick Fitzgerald (81) also counted for Wahlert.
Dubuque Hempstead shot a 346 and placed fifth, and Dubuque Senior had a 355 for sixth at the MVC Valley Divisional at St. Andrews Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wil Sigwarth led the way for the Mustangs with an 81, while Nate Kaesbauer (85), Charlie Swenson (89) and Cole Ramler (91) also scored.
Nate Obbink shot an 85 for the Rams, followed by Owen King (86), Aydan Lyons (92) and Ryan Uthe (92).
The final rounds of the divisional meets will be held on Monday, Sept. 27. The Mississippi will be contested at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, and the Valley will be played at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Kirsch earns medalist honors — At Cuba City, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch shot a 5-over 41 to earn individual medalist honors and help the Flying Arrows (210) to a runner-up finish behind Wisconsin Dells (185) at the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton mini meet on Monday at Cole Acres Golf Course.
Sophie Wiegel’s 49 led Darlington, which tied Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton for third with 215 strokes. Emily Ryan carded 49 to lead the tri-op. Allison Kennedy’s 48 led Prairie du Chien (232), which placed fifth at the five-team event.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Milledgeville 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Gwen Miller had one kill, three assists and two blocks to pace the Wildcats in a 25-7, 25-6 loss to Milledgeville. Addison Albrecht and Sophie Buck had two kills apiece to lead River Ridge. Sadie Fry added a pair of blocks.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Monmouth 0 — At Rock Bowl: Reed Midlavcic scored a pair of goals, Michael Brant and Diego Rodriguez also scored, and the Duhawks blanked Monmouth. Connor Fitzpatrick needed to make just one save in goal to earn the shutout for Loras (4-1-1).