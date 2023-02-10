The Dubuque Fighting Saints will wrap up their season series against rival Cedar Rapids with a home-and-home weekend starting tonight on the road.
Here is a capsule look at the games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (19-13-3-1) VS. CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (17-14-4-2)
Recommended for you
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at ImOn Arena in Cedar Rapids; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required) and www.usahockeyntdp.com/watch; audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints have won four of the six meetings in the series heading into the final two head-to-head confrontations in the regular season. Dubuque owns a slight, 23-21, advantage in goals scored in the series. The Saints swept a home-and-home on Jan. 13-14 by counts of 6-3 and 4-3 in overtime.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints are coming off consecutive 3-0 victories over Green Bay in a home-and-home series last weekend. Marcus Brannman won both games and shares the USHL lead of four shutouts with Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler. After going 3-7 during the month of December, the Saints have gone 7-1-2 in their last 10 to leapfrog Cedar Rapids into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Dubuque has called up affiliates list forward Michael Barron for the weekend. The Canton, Mich., native has eight goals and 14 points in 15 games with the Compuware 16U team and played four games with the Saints earlier this season. After this weekend, the Saints will have 24 games remaining in the regular season. They will play Chicago, Madison and Youngstown four times each; Green Bay and Muskegon three times each; and Des Moines, Team USA and Waterloo twice each. The remaining schedule includes 13 games at home and 11 on the road.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: The only other USHL goaltender this season to post back-to-back shutouts is Cedar Rapids’ Bruno Bruveris. He accomplished the feat over two weekends in late October and early November. The RoughRiders have gone 3-4-2-1 over their last 10 and lost all three games last weekend, including a home-and-home series with East-leading Chicago and a home overtime loss to Green Bay. This week, the RoughRiders added forward Jack Musa in a trade with Madison. He tallied 33 points in 38 games with the last-place Capitols.
Cowbell Cup standings: Dubuque leads the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings at 9-3-0 for 18 points, followed by Cedar Rapids at 5-3-2 for 12 points, Waterloo at 6-6-0 for 12 and Des Moines at 2-5-3 for 7. Each team plays the other Cowbell Cup rivals six times apiece for 18 games.
Alumni report: Three former Saints made the 27-man preliminary list for the Tim Taylor Award, which honors the NCAA Division I college hockey rookie of the year. Ohio State’s Stephen Halliday has seven goals and 30 points in 28 games played, the University of Massachusetts’ Kenny Connors has seven goals and 20 points in 20 games, and Providence goalie Philip Svedeback owns a 2.23 goals against average and .905 save percentage.
Steeves called up to Leafs: The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled former Saints forward Alex Steeves on Thursday. He has tallied 16 goals and 38 points in 44 games for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. Toronto also called Steeves up for a three-game stretch last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.