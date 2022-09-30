IowaWisFBdk08-6.jpg
Iowa’s Jayme Murphy (17) fights his way downfield on a special teams play during a 2008 game against Wisconsin. Murphy will be among eight former Dubuque Senior athletes to be enshrined in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.

Dubuque Senior will welcome eight new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming ceremonies this weekend.

The Class of 2022 includes: Vicki Pitz Blake (Class of 1986), Trent Corey (‘97), Jim Dunne (‘77), Aaron Herbst (2002), Ken Montgomery (‘59), Jayme Murphy (2006), Glen Walters (‘57) and Arthur Wolters (‘17). They will be honored today during school activities, and the induction ceremony will take place on Saturday. Montgomery and Wolters will be inducted posthumously.

