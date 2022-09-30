Iowa’s Jayme Murphy (17) fights his way downfield on a special teams play during a 2008 game against Wisconsin. Murphy will be among eight former Dubuque Senior athletes to be enshrined in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.
Dubuque Senior will welcome eight new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming ceremonies this weekend.
The Class of 2022 includes: Vicki Pitz Blake (Class of 1986), Trent Corey (‘97), Jim Dunne (‘77), Aaron Herbst (2002), Ken Montgomery (‘59), Jayme Murphy (2006), Glen Walters (‘57) and Arthur Wolters (‘17). They will be honored today during school activities, and the induction ceremony will take place on Saturday. Montgomery and Wolters will be inducted posthumously.
Pitz participated in volleyball, basketball, and track & field for the Rams and helped the 1984-85 basketball team to a third-place finish at state and the 1983 volleyball team to the state championship. She held several school records in 6-on-6 basketball, which moved to 5-on-5 the following year, ensuring many of her records won’t be broken.
Corey starred in cross country and track & field under coach Jim Boughton and was part of a string of six-consecutive individual state champions from 1991-96. He won his title in 1996 and later ran for the University of Iowa.
Dunne participated in football, wrestling and track at Senior. He went on to become a long-time educator who posted a 174-67 record in 23 seasons as a head football coach at Grinnell. He coached a total of 34 seasons. His teams earned nine district titles, qualified for the state playoffs 15 times, he was Class 3A coach of the year in 1998, and he coached 59 all-state players. Dunne was inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
Herbst earned two varsity letters in football and three in track, where he qualified for the Drake Relays and state meet. Following graduation, Herbst played volleyball and ran track at Clarke before working in athletic training and exercise science.
Montgomery played football, basketball and track. After being named first-team all-state running back in 1958, he played football at the University of Wisconsin and was a part of two Big Ten Championship teams and the 1960 and 1963 Rose Bowl teams.
Murphy starred in football and track at Senior before continuing his football career at the University of Iowa. He was a dynamic player on special teams for the Hawkeyes. Concussions ended his career prematurely, so he turned to coaching and further learning about concussions in a master’s program at the University of Minnesota.
Walters participated in football, basketball and baseball and captained all three teams as a senior. He played the same three sports at Lake Forest College and earned nine varsity letters. He served in the U.S. Army and was inducted into the Lake Forest Hall of Fame in 1977.
Wolters played football, basketball, baseball and track at Senior before playing football and running track at Iowa State University. He was an all-American in the 440 yard dash in 1922, and an MVC champion in the 440 and 880 events. Wolters was a teacher, coach, and administrator in Illinois following his graduation at ISU, and Highland Park High School’s football stadium is named after him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.