A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Friday night’s games:
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliver. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
The reliever earned a promotion this week from High Class A Winston-Salem after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances. Opponents were hitting just .225 against him. Winston-Salem is 14-10 for second place in the South Division of the South Atlantic League, one game behind first-place Bowling Green ... Denlinger made his Double-A debut on Thursday vs. Tennessee. He struck out two and allowed one earned run on three hits in one inning of work. The Barons are 10-15 and fourth in the Southern League’s North Division.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Rangers rookie affiliate. League: Extended spring training. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
After signing with the Rangers, the recent 2021 Wahlert graduate batted .220 (11-for-50) with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in 15 games in the Arizona Complex League last summer. He posted a .381 on-base percentage and .480 slugging percentage. This spring, Moller appeared in three big-league exhibition games and went 0-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, one run scored and a .400 on-base percentage. He is in extended spring training to work on pitch calling.
In five games, Rea has gone 2-2 with a 7.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts against nine walks in 21 1/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 19-12-1 for second place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League, four games behind first-place Rakuten and three games ahead of third-place Seibu.