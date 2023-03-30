The American Rivers Conference underwent a leadership shift earlier this week.

Dan Hammes, a 2007 Wartburg College graduate and student athlete, on Monday stepped down as commissioner to spend more time with his young family. The A-R-C presidents council named longtime collegiate athletics director Keith Hackett to serve as interim commissioner and plans to convene to look at next steps and an appropriate timeline for the selection of a new commissioner.

