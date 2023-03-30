The American Rivers Conference underwent a leadership shift earlier this week.
Dan Hammes, a 2007 Wartburg College graduate and student athlete, on Monday stepped down as commissioner to spend more time with his young family. The A-R-C presidents council named longtime collegiate athletics director Keith Hackett to serve as interim commissioner and plans to convene to look at next steps and an appropriate timeline for the selection of a new commissioner.
“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to serve the conference in a leadership capacity,” Hammes said in a statement. “I thank the presidents for entrusting me with this position, as well as thanking the athletics administrators and faculty athletics representatives. My greatest satisfaction came from helping provide positive experiences for our student-athletes, being able to see them compete at a high level and knowing that those experiences carry beyond those moments in time into their lives ahead.”
Recommended for you
Hackett has served as a college faculty member, coach and administrator. He was athletics director at the University of Alaska-Anchorage for four years and then spent three years as athletics director at Cornell College before retiring.
Most recently, he spent six months as the interim athletics director at Simpson College in 2020-21. Earlier he was senior associate athletics director at the University of Nevada-Reno, associate athletics director at Northern Illinois University, assistant football coach at the University of Memphis and head baseball coach at Baker University (Kan.). He also served as executive vice president and provost at St. Gregory’s University (Okla.) and as vice president for admissions and enrollment management/dean of admission for law, graduate and undergraduate admissions at Oklahoma City University.
“The American Rivers Conference is a very, very strong conference with outstanding student-athletes,” Hackett said in a statement. “It’s one of the top conferences in the NCAA Division III. I also like the strength of the all-academic teams and the numbers of student-athletes on those teams. That shows a focus on academics as well as athletics.”
Dubuque grads help Hawkeyes runner-up finish at nationals — Drew Zillig and Aiden Germaine, two alumni of the Dubuque High School Hockey program, helped the University of Iowa finish second at the ACHA Division II national tournament recently in Boston. The Hawkeyes fell to UMass, 4-0, in the title game.
Iowa qualified for the club hockey national tournament for the first time in program history. The program is self funded.
Clarke earns sportsmanship award — The Clarke University bowling team earned the Heart of America Conference’s Musco Team Sportsmanship Award for its display of the NAIA’s Five Core Character Values of Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Sportsmanship & Servant Leadership. The Pride are coached by Ken Gerken.
The Clarke nomination for the award read, “Their women’s team didn’t have a full lineup throughout the year, but still competed with grit and grace. Their men’s team always rooted on their opponents throughout the year and showed great sportsmanship.”
Walsh to Coe — Dubuque Wahlert senior Jack Walsh will continue his baseball career at Coe College next season. As a junior last season, he batted .273 (33-for-121) with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 26 RBIs and posted a 2-2 record, three saves, a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings of mound work. Walsh started for the Golden Eagles when they reached the Iowa Class 3A state championship game in 2021.
Day to Duhawks — Dubuque Senior’s Andrew Day recently signed a national letter of intent to play tennis at Loras College. Day played No. 2 singles for the Rams last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.