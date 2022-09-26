Dubuque Wahlert’s Ben Dolter has played very mature for a sophomore all season.
He came through again for the Golden Eagles on Monday, shooting a 72 for runner-up honors in the final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet at Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“It’s a great sense of accomplishment,” said Dolter, who holds a 74.33 average on the season. “The last few years I’ve been really working hard, so it’s good to see results off my labor. It’s been the improvement of my physical game but also the mental game. Just trying to further my skills and achieve some of my goals.”
Dolter finished with a three-round total of 80-74-72—226 to place third overall and help the Golden Eagles close with a total of 329-302-315—946 to finish fourth in the team standings.
“As a sophomore, he’s been very mature with the scores that he’s been posting,” Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. “We’ve had one of the toughest schedules this season as far as the golf courses are concerned, as they’ve all been pretty tough courses. Ben’s scores this year, with that in mind, have been very impressive.”
Owen Sawyer closed with a 209 to win medalist honors and front Cedar Falls to the team crown with an 890. Dubuque Senior placed sixth out of seven teams with scores of 350-323-326—999.
The state-qualifying district meet is next Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, where all four city programs will be competing.
“We’re very confident heading into districts,” Dolter said. “We’re excited for the chance to perform and go to state. We’re feeling good with our abilities and chances for getting there. Definitely feeling good.”
Wahlert senior Will Coohey finished fifth overall with a 77-75-77—229 and earned first team all-conference honors along with Dolter. Sophomore Bock Mueller finished 20th overall with an 86-74-87—247 to earn honorable mention. Senior Quinn Walsh came in 26th with an 89-84-86—259.
“We were in a tough conference, and that first meet kind of hurt us,” Eric Mueller said. “Without that first meet, we would have been in better shape, and we missed out on third by just 1 stroke. We were in a tough conference.
“Will, as a senior, I’m very proud of him. He was consistent at every meet and this is his first time getting first team all-conference. He’s a very good leader and I’m just happy for him and excited for the team heading into districts.”
Dubuque Senior’s Nate Obbink finished 11th overall with a 78-79-79—236 for second team all-conference honors to front the Rams. Also scoring for Senior with complete three-round scores were Barrett Reed (260) and Ryan Uthe (356).
