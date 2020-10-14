For the first time in four years, Iowa will have a new starting quarterback under center.
But the cupboard won’t be bare when Spencer Petras takes the first snap for the Hawkeyes on Oct. 28. Petras is inheriting a returning group of skill-position players that almost any passer would covet.
With running backs Mekhi Sargent, Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin in the backfield, and experienced receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy on the flanks, the Hawkeyes could boast their most dynamic offense in years.
“Somebody asked is this going to be the best receiving corps in the history of Iowa football or in the country or something like that. I would be happy if we just play good, first of all, and if we were like in the top five in the Big Ten,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz joked at a preseason press conference last week in Iowa City. “But in all seriousness, we have a good group of players at that position, certainly with Ihmir and Brandon, who got thrown in probably, not probably, but before they were ready to play and played successfully. But I think that experience has ended up paying off for them because they have made it pay off for them.”
Smith-Marsette and Smith are both seniors while Tracy and Ragaini gained critical experience in key roles a year ago.
“Outside of the quarterback where we’re inexperienced, our skill positions are experienced and we feel good about the guys playing there and hopefully we’ll have a balanced attack,” Ferentz said. “That’s really important because you just never know how people are going to attack you defensively week to week.”
In normal seasons, Iowa would have been about halfway through its schedule by now.
This year, though, has been far from normal, with the fact that Iowa hasn’t yet suited up for a game through the middle of October as Exhibit A.
Thankfully for the Hawkeyes, the delay in starting the Big Ten Conference season has somewhat made up for canceled spring practices and a start-and-stop fall camp that at one point didn’t have a regular season at the end of the tunnel.
It doesn’t seem to have had an adverse effect, yet, anyway.
“(Petras) has been clicking with all of us wide receivers. The chemistry is definitely good,” said Smith, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound native of Lake Cormorant, Miss.
Smith has seen action in 31 games over three seasons, and in nine games in 2019, Smith had 37 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns. He has career totals of 37 receptions, 815 yards and seven scores.
Smith-Marsette, a 6-foot-1, 179-pound Newark, N.J., native, is the unquestioned veteran in the receivers’ room with 37 games under his belt over three previous seasons. He has caught 85 passes for 1,270 yards and 10 touchdowns, including career-highs last year in receptions (44), yards (722) and touchdowns (5).
“A lot of explosive guys, a lot of talent all around,” Smith-Marsette said. “A lot of playmakers, so I won’t put a ceiling on this offense. We’ve still go to go out and prove it though.”
Tracy, a 5-11, 203-pound sophomore from Camby, Ind., caught 36 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns last year. He had just one catch for 22 yards before taking a redshirt in 2018.
Ragaini, a 6-0, 193-pound sophomore from East Haven, Conn., native, broke through as a redshirt freshman last year, hauling in 46 passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s great to have such a great group of wide receivers and I’m sure Spencer appreciates it, but we still have to do our job and block for him,” Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said.
Petras, a 6-5, 231-pound sophomore from San Rafael, Calif., can rely on his backfield mates in a pinch, too.
In two seasons at Iowa, Sargent has caught 31 passes 294 yards and a touchdown. Goodson burst onto the scene as a freshman last year with 24 receptions for 166 yards.
What all of that should mean for Petras is less internal pressure; at least theoretically he won’t need to play the role of hero right away.
“And that’s probably one of the key coaching points for Spencer,” Ferentz said. “It’s always nice when you’ve got a guy who can win the game and maybe put the team on his shoulders every now and then and do something really special, but I think especially at the starting point of this season right now it’s really important for Spencer to realize, just go out and play your position. We’re not counting on you to save our team or make everything happen for us.
“Typically in football if you do what you’re supposed to do at your position and do it with a little bit of extra energy, then good things have a chance to happen. That’s really how good things happen on a football field.”