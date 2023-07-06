07062023-cascadebaseball.JPG
Buy Now

Cascade’s Cooper Hummel drives a home run during the Cougars’ Iowa Class 2A district semifinal against Clayton Ridge/Central on Wednesday in Cascade, Iowa. The Cougars beat the WarEagles, 10-0, in five innings.

 DON ZIESER/Dyersville Commercial

CASCADE, Iowa — Cade Rausch had the simplest of mindsets in his first career postseason start on the mound.

“Just throw strikes,” Cascade’s converted closer said. “That’s all I try to do. I don’t really strike many kids out, so I just let them hit it and my defense is always good.”

Recommended for you