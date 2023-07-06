CASCADE, Iowa — Cade Rausch had the simplest of mindsets in his first career postseason start on the mound.
“Just throw strikes,” Cascade’s converted closer said. “That’s all I try to do. I don’t really strike many kids out, so I just let them hit it and my defense is always good.”
Rausch, who typically catches when not on the mound and was the team’s primary closer last season, said he’s enjoyed the transition to starting this season.
Recommended for you
“It’s something different,” he said. “It’s a lot less of a hassle than strapping all that gear on all the time.”
Rausch set the tone on both ends in No. 7-ranked Cascade’s 10-0 win over Clayton Ridge/Central in an Iowa Class 2A District 5 semifinal on Wednesday at American Legion Ballpark.
The senior allowed just two hits and struck out five over three scoreless innings, and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored in the leadoff spot in the batting order.
Seven different Cougars recorded hits in the five-inning mercy-rule victory that included a six-run third to break the game wide open.
“You can’t just show up and expect to win these games,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “The first couple innings we had guys on base, but didn’t really get the big hit. Finally, we broke through in the third with some big hits.”
The Cougars (22-8), a state quarterfinalist last season, will host Denver in a District 5 semifinal matchup on Saturday. Denver upset Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7-3, in Wednesday’s quarterfinal opener at Legion Ballpark.
“Looking in terms on paper, we look like the better team,” Hummel said. “But Sumner-Fred looked like the better team, too, and it didn’t turn out that way. We have all of our pitchers ready to roll if we need to, so I like where we’re at that way.”
Clayton Ridge/Central closed its season at 6-24.
Cascade opened the scoring in the first when Rausch led off with a single, and courtesy runner Jake Hosch scored on Cooper Hummel’s RBI base hit.
The Cougars tacked on two more in the second despite recording just one hit. Nathan Schockemoehl drew a walk to open the frame and later scored on an errant throw back to the pitcher. Rausch doubled and was replaced on the basepaths by Hosch who plated Cascade’s third run on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile, Rausch was dialed in on the mound.
The senior retired the WarEagles in order in the first, escaped a first-and-third situation in the second and allowed a lone single in the third to complete his three innings of scoreless work.
“It felt good to go out there and just pitch,” Raush said. “I don’t think it was my greatest effort tonight, but I threw strikes and that’s really what we needed tonight.”
The Cougars bats erupted a half inning later.
Cascade sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run, five-hit bottom of the third that chased three Clayton Ridge/Central pitchers and expanded a three-run lead to nine.
Mason Otting delivered an RBI single, Will Hosch an RBI double, Schockemoehl punched a run-scoring single and Rausch added his second two-bagger of the night in the frame that saw six of the 10 Cougars that came to bat cross home plate.
“When we exploded with the bats there, I was like, ‘OK, we’re good now,”’ Raush said. “It just took a lot (of weight) off right there.”
Jack Menster opened the fifth with a triple and scored the game’s final run on an RBI double by Cooper Hummel.
Jackson Greene relieved Raush with two hitless innings to hold the WarEagles scoreless.