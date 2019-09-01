The season is less than a week old, and Dubuque Wahlert’s Karlie Welbes and Senior’s Anna Pfeiffer have already punched their tickets for the Iowa girls state swim meet in November.
Welbes reached her automatic state qualifying time by winning the 500-yard freestyle in 5:13.63, and Pfeiffer also qualified with a winning 24.80 in the 50 freestyle on Saturday afternoon in the Senior Rams Invite at Loras College’s San Jose Pool. This is the second season in which the state has used automatic qualifying times, in addition to regional competition.
“It’s nice to get it out of the way this early in the year so I don’t have to really think about it late in the season,” said Welbes, who also led Wahlert to a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle. “I felt really good in the water. We’ve been doing a lot of team training and putting in a lot of yards, so it feels right.
“Now, it’s a matter of keep training so I can get the rest of my times and help the team as much as I can in relays. You just have to keep pushing.”
Pfeiffer came within .07 of her state qualifying time in the 100 freestyle, which she won in 54.46. It’s been a strange start to the season, with the Rams training at the Dubuque Community Y while construction continues on the new pool at Hempstead.
“I’m pretty happy to get it today, because I’ve been dealing with some shoulder issues, and it’s been an adjustment for all of us with a different schedule at the Y. I didn’t think it would happen today,” said Pfeiffer, a University of Iowa recruit. “This was a great meet, not just for me but for the whole team, because our meet (Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Kennedy) wasn’t the greatest. We had a lot of personal best times today and a lot of really good swims, so it should be a big boost to our confidence.”
Wahlert won seven events and piled up 659 points to easily win the team title on Saturday. Decorah finished second with 556 points, followed by Senior (431), Hempstead (316) and Platteville/Lancaster (216). Organizers shifted the format from all relay events to a more traditional lineup of races.
Wahlert swept the three relays. Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Tori Michel and Zoe Heiar claimed the 200 medley in 1:54.30; Karlie Welbes, Alaina Schmidt, Hayley Welbes and Michel took the 200 free in 1:42.07; and Karlie Welbes, Kenna Wolbers, Hayley Welbes and Heiar won the 400 free relay in 3:49.85.
Alaina Schmidt also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.80, and Maria Kircher claimed diving with a career-best 244.45. Wahlert’s depth led to six runner-up finishes and six third-place finishes.
“Today, I just had a much better mindset, and that was the difference in performing better,” Kircher said. “Physically, all my dives were pretty much the same. But having a better mindset made everything just a little bit sharper today.”
Samantha Fish led Hempstead with a victory in the 100 backstroke. She finished in 1:02.96.
“We’ve all been working so hard the last few weeks, so it feels good to have some success early in the season,” Fish said. “It means that great things are coming if we just stick with it.”
Platteville/Lancaster’s Madison Albert-Nelson won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.86. She finished 13th in the Wisconsin state meet a year ago.