IOWA CITY — Spencer Petras’ first season as the University of Iowa starting quarterback got off to a rough start.
Petras threw three interceptions as the Hawkeyes lost their first two games, but he threw eight touchdowns passes with just two picks as Iowa ended the season on a six-game winning streak.
With a full offseason — including regular spring practice and an extended offseason — in the books, Petras and the Hawkeyes are thinking even bigger in 2021. They open the season Saturday at home against 17th-ranked Indiana.
“It’s night-and-day comparison, really,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in response to a question about Petras’ progression over the last 12-18 months. “Last year he went into the season pretty much cold — no spring ball, no camp. And now he’s got eight games under his belt. But he’s also had a lot of time to practice beyond those eight games and watch himself perform and learn more about himself.
“And he really has done a good job in all regards, starting with the leadership part of it. He’s totally committed. Has been. And I think that experience has just allowed him to play a little faster now, a little bit more decisively. And for the most part he’s been pretty accurate and done some good things.”
Petras’ leadership ability was a common topic among teammates at the program’s media day in mid-August. A 6-foot-5, 233-pound redshirt junior from San Rafael, Calif., Petras sat for two years behind Nate Stanley before assuming the starting role last season.
“He has definitely taken a lot of strides in the leadership position,” receiver Tyrone Tracy said. “Last year I think he was more timid, more nervous, a little bit anxious, but right now you can tell that he is confident when he is in the pocket. He’s taking control when he’s in the huddle. So that’s something you love to see out of your quarterback. That gives all of us confidence when we’re out on the field.”
Petras has completed 146 of 256 passes (57%) for 1,569 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions over 11 career games. He played in just three games in a mop-up role in 2019, and saw action in two games as a redshirt freshman in 2018.
It’s all been valuable experience for a player tight end Sam LaPorta referred to as a “field general.”
“From a football standpoint, experience is everything,” Petras said. “Every time you can practice and play, every day you get better with experience. So that’s huge. That’s pretty hard to replicate.”
After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of spring practice and delayed the fall season in 2020, Petras completed 22 of 39 passes for 265 yards in a loss to Purdue. The next week threw for 216 yards with his first career touchdown pass, but was intercepted three times in a loss to Northwestern that ultimately cost the Hawkeyes the Big Ten West Division title.
After spring practice this year, Petras organized even more offseason work with the receivers, convening skill position players for workouts in June and July.
“He had us come in, do walkthroughs, run routes. Twice a week, three times a week. Whatever it was that was going to make us better in the long run, that’s what we did,” Tracy said. “We were doing some of the stuff that we’re doing in camp back in June and July. I think us doing that has definitely moved us forward a ton.”
Petras worked with a quarterback coach in New Jersey in the offseason, focused on his mechanics and fundamentals. Ferentz said there have been a few throws in practice that made him go “wow.”
“The biggest thing is throwing the ball fundamentally. Fundamentals are a huge thing for any position, but especially quarterback,” Petras said. With the feet, making sure my base is balanced and I’m able to deliver the ball the same way every time. There’s a lot of throwing mechanics whether it’s shoulders or hips, things like that.
“From a knowledge of the game standpoint, just learning more about the game of football. There’s a lot to learn about Xs and Os. Maybe Tom Brady has reached a point where he probably knows everything there is to know, but there’s always more to learn and always more to work on from that standpoint.”