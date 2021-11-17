The Clarke University men’s basketball team earned a signature victory Tuesday night with a 94-89 win over NCAA Division II St. Cloud State in St Cloud, Minn.
This is the second time in three seasons that the Pride have defeated a Division II program.
Jacob Fierst led Clarke with 37 points, including a 6-for-10 effort from behind the 3-point arc, and pulled down 10 rebounds. Dubuque Hempstead product Keith Johnson drained six 3-pointers and chipped in 25 points. And former Western Dubuque standout Jordan Lake contributed 12 assists.
The Pride converted an impressive 16-of-33 shots from long range and made over 50 percent of their overall field goal attempts.
Dubuque 79, Edgewood 62 — At Stoltz Sports Center: A big second half turned a one-point halftime deficit into a decisive victory for the Spartans. Peter Ragen and Levi Schuermann paced UD with 17 points apiece, and Cascade, Iowa native Brock Simon added 14. Dubuque (2-1) outscored Edgewood 48-30 in the final 20 minutes.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 58, Rockford 47 — At Rockford, Ill.: The Spartans (2-0) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to outscore Rockford, 36-15, in the second half and surge to their second straight win. Tabria Thomas led UD with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Karsen Kershener added 11 points and eight boards.
Clarke 77, Judson 42 — At Elgin, Ill.: A balanced scoring attack from local area athletes led the Pride to a convincing road victory.
Zwingle, Iowa, native Hannah Ambrosy paced Clarke with 14 points, Cascade, Iowa, product Nicole McDermott added 14, and Bellevue, Iowa, natives Emma Kelchen and Giana Michels chipped in 12 and eight points respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albany 60, Benton 38 — At Benton, Wis.: Zoe Stluka led the Zephyrs with 11 points and Jocelyn Cummins added eight, but Benton dropped its season opener.