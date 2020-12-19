Carson Michels has had an answer when his team needs one.
On Friday night, he topped the 30-point mark for the fourth time in six games this season.
Michels poured in 35 points, four shy of his season high, and Bellevue Marquette galloped past Wyoming Midland, 55-31, in Wyoming, Iowa.
Michels, who scored 39 points in a Dec. 1 loss to Springville, is averaging 29.8 points per game. In the two games in which he didn’t reach the 30-point plateau, Michels scored 16 and 27 points.
Aza Berthel added eight points for Marquette on Friday night. Evan Scott had six.
The Mohawks, who outscored Midland, 28-14, in the second half, improved to 2-4 overall.
Dyersville Beckman 53, West Delaware 41 — At Manchester, Iowa: Mason White scored a game-high 24 points, Jack Gehling added 13, and the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Trailblazers beat the Hawks to run their record to 6-0. Kyle Kelley scored 12 points to lead West Delaware.
West Branch 46, Bellevue 32 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets led by two points entering the fourth quarter, but the Bears (5-0) used a 17-3 fourth-quarter run to earn a River Valley Conference victory. Cole Heim led Bellevue (2-5) with nine points.
North Linn 75, Maquoketa Valley 43 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats lost at home to the Class 1A top-ranked Lynx in their Tri-Rivers Conference contest.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 58, West Delaware 38 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Trailblazers dominated en route to a victory over WaMaC Conference rival West Delaware.
Cascade 45, Mid-Prairie 35 — At Wellman, Iowa: The Cougars used a 15-2 second-quarter burst to take a 28-12 halftime lead and eased to victory over the Golden Hawks.
West Branch 62, Bellevue 51 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Teresa Paulsen scored 15 points and Audrey Wedeking added 12, but the Class 2A No. 13-ranked Comets fell to the fifth-ranked Bears.
Bellevue Marquette 38, Wyoming Midland 29 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 13 points, and the Mohawks rallied out of an early deficit to record their first victory in seven games this season.
East Buchanan 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 24 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings fell at home to East Buchanan in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
Cuba City 61, Boscobel 54 (OT) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Bailey Lutes scored a team-high 19 points, Madison Carl added 14 and Grace Cummins had 10, and the Cubans got past the Bulldogs in overtime. Sarah Knowles scored 17 points to lead Boscobel.
Shullsburg 69, Potosi/Cassville 53 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Anna Wiegel scored a team-high 16 points, Camden Russell added 13 and Layla Alt 12, and the Division 5 No. 7-ranked Miners clipped Potosi/Cassville. Anna Kartman scored a game-high 20 points to pace Potosi/Cassville.
Highland 89, Benton 49 — At Benton, Wis.: Jocelyn Cummins led Benton with 14 points, but the Cardinals (4-1) built a 43-26 halftime lead to win their Six Rivers Conference contest and keep the Zephyrs winless through four games.
Prairie du Chien 52, Tomah 30 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn nearly outscored Tomah herself, scoring 26 points to lead the Blackhawks to a non-conference blowout victory.
Darlington 37, Fennimore 36 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds clipped the Golden Eagles in their SWAL contest.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Wahlert 2,826; Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,666 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nick Splinter threw a 161-245—406 series as the Golden Eagles flew past the Hawks.
Bobcats 2nd — At Waterloo, Iowa: Alec Nadermann rolled a 441 series, Nolan Vaske added a 434, and Western Dubuque scored 3,113 to finish second at a triangular with Cedar Falls (3,210) and Vinton-Shellsburg (2,896).
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Wahlert 2,304; Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,101 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Lola Grap rolled a 349 series and the Golden Eagles increased their advantage in Baker series, 727-685, to beat Prairie.
Bobcats sweep — At Waterloo, Iowa: Sam Neuses and Sara Horsfield each rolled a 456 series, and Western Dubuque totaled 2,922 to sweep a triangular against Cedar Falls and Vinton-Shellsburg.