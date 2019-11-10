Kasey Davis was swinging the Clarke University volleyball program right into the next round of the Heart of America Conference tournament on Saturday.
The former Dubuque Hempstead standout delivered a game-high 20 kills at a .357 hitting clip, adding 11 digs and three aces as the Pride defeated MidAmerica Nazarene, 25-18, 24-26, 25-8, 25-18, in a conference tournament quarterfinal at the Kehl Center.
The Pride (27-7) advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals at a location and time to be determined.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Loras 38, Simpson 20 — At Rock Bowl: The Duhawks (5-4, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) rallied out of a 14-0 first-quarter hole by scoring 31 unanswered points to close the game on the Storm (4-5, 3-4).
Quarterback Noah Sigwarth led Loras with 118 yards and two touchdowns rushing, along with 138 yards and a score through the air. The Duhawks scored 21 points off Simpson turnovers, including Jack Foley’s 72-yard interception return for a TD in the third quarter.
William Penn 34, Clarke 6 — At Dalzell Field: Garrett Reels kicked field goals of 29 and 36 yards for Clarke (2-8, 2-2 Heart North), which couldn’t find the end zone in a loss to William Penn (4-5-1, 2-2). The Statesmen racked up 592 yards of offense while holding the Pride to just 158.
UW-Platteville 41, UW-Stevens Point 14 — At Platteville, Wis.: Colin Schuetz threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns while adding 57 yards rushing as the Pioneers (7-2, 4-2 WIAC) poured it on the Pointers (3-6, 2-4).
Wide receivers Donald Allender (102 yards) and Tyler Knigge (111) both finished with more than 100 yards receiving and a score.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 76, Cardinal Stritch 66 — At Milwaukee: Hempstead grad Keith Johnson scored 20 points to lead the Pride (2-1), who rallied from a 36-30 deficit at halftime. Nick Marshall scored 15 points and Darius Lasley added 12.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 80, Briar Cliff 69 — At Sioux City, Iowa: Makenna Haase scored 23 points and added 13 rebounds to lead NAIA No. 19-ranked Clarke (3-0) on the road. Tina Ubl chipped in 19 points.
Dubuque 84, Finlandia 71 — At Stoltz Center: Abigail Zurcher came off the bench and dropped 30 points to lead the Spartans (1-0), who also got 18 points from freshman starter Tabria Thomas, a standout River Ridge (Ill.) prep.
Loras 94, Elmhurst 59 — At Elmhurst, Ill.: Macenzie Kraemer scored a game-high 25 points, Marissa Schroeder added 16, and the Duhawks (1-0) rolled in their opener.
MEN’S SOCCER
Luther 2, Loras 1 — At Rock Bowl: The Duhawks (15-6-1) took a 1-0 lead on Kody Rife’s goal early in the second half, but the Norse (16-4-1) answered twice and earned the game winner in the 88th minute to capture the American Rivers Conference tournament title for the second straight year over Loras.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Central Methodist 4, Clarke 2 — At Fayette, Mo.: The Pride closed their season with a loss in the Heart of America Conference tournament quarterfinals.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Top-ranked Duhawks take 1st — At Platteville, Wis.: NCAA Division III No. 1 Loras College scored 432 points to win the UW-Platteville Super 8 Invitational, holding off the host Pioneers’ 325 points. The University of Dubuque placed fifth with 209 points.
Area teams crowned seven champions, led by three each from the Duhawks and Spartans. Loras got champions from Mason McMillen (133 pounds), Baylor Crigger (165) and Guy Patron Jr. (197). Dubuque got titles from Jevontea Yarbrough (141), Luke Radeke (149) and Darryl Aiello (285).
The Pioneers earned a title from Alexander Strueder at 157.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Pride at Heart championships — At Fayette, Mo.: The Clarke men placed eighth and the women took ninth at the Heart of America Conference championships. Kevin Ockenfels led the men in 19th place at 27:40, and Claire Ronnebaum fronted the women in 15th at 20:21.
PREP FOOTBALL
Freeport Aquin 27, Stockton 18 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks (7-4) closed their season in the second round of the Illinois Class 1A playoffs against the Bulldogs (11-0).
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Fremont 2 — At Fremont, Neb.: Jeremiah Snyder and Connor Lucas scored two goals apiece as the Devils overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the Midwest High School Hockey League game. Dane Schope had a pair of assists, and Tristan Priest and Lucas added one each. Isaac Tillman made 22 saves for the win.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Albert-Nelson to state — At Baraboo, Wis.: Platteville/Lancaster’s Maddy Albert-Nelson finished fifth in the 100 butterfly in 59.07 seconds at a WIAA sectional meet, qualifying for the WIAA state swimming and diving meet next weekend.