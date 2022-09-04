HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — With five starters back in the fold, the Southwestern volleyball team is not shying away from its lofty goals this season.
“We want to compete for state this year,” said Wildcats junior outside hitter Alana Splinter. “We have really big goals. We did lose our setter and libero, but we’re really confident that we can go far this year. We have a good middle, and we all work together with really good chemistry.”
A year removed from a close loss in the regional final, the Wildcats are determined to break through with an experienced lineup. Southwestern finished runner-up at its six-team home tournament on Saturday, finishing with a 4-1 record and the same mark as champion River Valley but losing on point differential.
“Overall goal is win conference and make a run for state,” Southwestern coach Kory Bauer said. “The way we’ve been able to work our middles this year, we’ve been able to open things up more offensively by drawing the blocks off our outside hitters. Opening that up is doing well and when our outside hitters hit the ball they’re converting.”
The Wildcats (8-4) found success during the tournament with their big returning hitters in Splinter, Bailey Schneider and Jadyn Mess. Southwestern earned sweep wins over Brookwood (26-24, 25-15), Argyle (25-14, 25-16) and East Dubuque (25-17, 25-18), while battling its way to a win over East Troy (25-17, 24-26, 15-6).
“Looking back at our regional final game, we look back and learn from the things we could have done better,” said Mess, who delivered 27 digs and 17 ace serves during the tournament. “We have our schedule up on the board, circling the big games, and working toward going farther this year.”
River Valley was able to rally past the Wildcats in a close three-setter, 21-25, 25-19, 15-13, and after closing with the same record the Blackhawks won the tourney title with a stronger point differential.
“It came down to points and they outscored us by points,” Bauer said. “We played well all day; you can’t be mad at them, just disappointed the point differential didn’t go our way. They played their hearts out and did really well. They were 2% better and came down to 5 or 10 points.”
Schneider fronted the Wildcats with 48 kills and 11 blocks, while Splinter closed with 28 kills. Laila Theill had 49 digs for Southwestern in its runner-up finish.
“Playing five games, three sets sometimes, you get a little tired,” Mess said. “We tried to rally up but just couldn’t finish it in that third set.”
Deanna Ramaker delivered 106 assists and five aces for Southwestern. The younger sister of former three-year starting setter Alisa Ramaker, Deanna has worked her way in and developed a fast chemistry with her bevy of heavy hitters.
“Alisa was our setter for the previous three years, and now with Deanna, they both are like the same kid,” Bauer said. “It’s scary how similar they are. They both give me a lot of grey hairs but they’re good kids and we’re picking up where we left off, which is amazing. Not a lot of teams can say that after losing their setter and libero. They showed it today.”
That quickly developed chemistry will go a long way toward the Wildcats’ lofty expectations this fall.
“What helps a lot is having a lot of the same hitters here,” Mess said. “With the new setter being our old setter’s sister, the transition has been pretty smooth because we worked Deanna in at open gyms over the summer. Coming into this season, we’re feeling pretty comfortable.”
