Everybody seemed to be getting into the act Friday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Thirteen different players tallied at least a point as the Dubuque Fighting Saints defeated the USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel, 6-2. Dubuque won for the fourth time in the six-game season series, which ends tonight in Geneva, Ill.
The Saints remained tied with Green Bay, which beat the Team USA U17 squad, for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining in the regular season.
“Definitely, everybody was going tonight,” said rookie Gavin Cornforth, who scored the game-winning goal. “All four of our lines have been playing really well lately. We’ve been playing connected, and we’ve just come together as a team.
“It’s a great time of the year to be jelling like we have been, because you need everybody playing well at the same time to have success in the playoffs.”
Oliver Moberg opened the scoring at the 5:48 mark of the first period to stake the Saints to an early lead. Dubuque defenseman Max Burkholder retrieved Fisher Scott’s wide shot at the right point and walked the puck in toward to the top of the circles. Burkholder’s shot hit Moberg in the midsection and trickled past goalie Jack Stark for his ninth goal of the season.
Ryan St. Louis doubled the lead 3:02 later with his team-leading 29th goal of the season. St. Louis carried into the Chicago zone on the left wing, fed James Reeder in the corner and circled around a Steel defender before taking a return pass in the left circle. St. Louis snapped a shot inside the left post.
Chicago got on the board at the 10:22 mark on Jack Harvey’s 37th goal of the season. He took a long Christopher Delaney outlet pass and beat goalie Marcus Brannman on a breakaway.
But Cornforth got that goal back 1:26 later with his fourth goal of the season. Lucas St. Louis carried into the Chicago zone and dropped a pass for Brayden Morrison, who wristed a shot on net. In stride, Cornforth deflected the puck out of mid-air and past Stark to make it 3-1.
Chicago came out pressing at the start of the second period, but Max Montes stretched the lead to 4-1 at the 2:22 mark of the period. He disrupted a play in his own zone to start a 3-on-1 the other way. Montes looked off a linemate and wired a shot past Stark from the right wing for his 23rd goal of the season.
Delaney scored his ninth goal of the season 10:26 later to pull Chicago within 4-2, but the Saints added a pair of power play goals 60 seconds apart to make it 6-2 late in the period.
Theo Wallberg scored his fifth goal of the season at 16:48 off a backdoor pass from Ryan St. Louis. Owen Michaels picked up a secondary assist on the 5-on-3 marker. Wallberg credited the defensive effort in front of Brannman, who made 20 saves.
“Chicago is deadly in transition, and we did a really good job of taking away the transition game they like,” Wallberg said. “The talk between the second and third periods was just to keep it up and keep playing the way we did in the first two. It was a big team win, and every line contributed to it.”
Caelum Dick scored his fourth goal of the season and second in as many games on a one-timer from the right circle after Mikey Burchill and Lucas St. Louis worked the puck around the perimeter to seal the win.
Neither team scored in the third.
“After Theo scored the 5-on-3 goal, the boys were happy but we wanted to get another one,” so we could kind of put the dagger in there,” Dick said. “Chicago’s a good team. They’re at the top of the conference for a reason. They’re definitely capable of coming back on you, so we had to keep playing defensively the way we had been.”
Saints coach Kirk MacDonald called it, “One of the best performances of the year. We stymied them in the neutral zone. We forced them to dump the puck, and you could tell that got them frustrated. But I know they’re going to come out hard (tonight) over at their place.”
