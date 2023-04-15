04122023-saintsvschicago2-sg.JPG
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Ryan St. Louis shoots and scores on Chicago goalie Jack Stark during their USHL matchup Friday night at the Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints won, 6-2, to win the season series from Chicago.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Everybody seemed to be getting into the act Friday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.

Thirteen different players tallied at least a point as the Dubuque Fighting Saints defeated the USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel, 6-2. Dubuque won for the fourth time in the six-game season series, which ends tonight in Geneva, Ill.

