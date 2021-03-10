Exactly 78 days ago, a struggling Dubuque Senior team still searching for its identity gave top-ranked Cedar Falls one of its toughest games of the season.
Nearly three months later, after reversing their fortunes and hitting their stride, the Rams are now hoping to sink the Tigers with their only loss on the grand stage of the Iowa state tournament.
“I thought the kids played pretty well back in December against Cedar Falls,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said of the 61-48 loss in Cedar Falls on Dec. 22. “It was a tight ball game all the way through for four quarters, and there haven’t been too many teams to give them an actual game this season. There’s a lot of things to build off from that game.”
Eighth-seeded Senior (12-8) is red hot entering today’s Class 4A state quarterfinal against No. 1 Cedar Falls (19-0) at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Rams have won nine in a row after hitting their season’s crossroads with a 3-8 record on Jan. 29. Now, the team is undefeated in February and battle-tested on their tournament trail, ready to play spoiler on the Tigers’ perfect season.
“We definitely feel great about this matchup,” said Rams senior post Jim Bonifas, an Iowa State University football recruit. “In December, we were missing a lot of key pieces. Heading into this one, we have a healthy team and we’re looking forward to getting another shot at them. We feel strongly that we can come out on top.”
For the Rams, everything has fallen into place as they reached their potential at the perfect time — all coming to a head with a 60-53 upset of substate favorite Dubuque Hempstead in the semifinals. Kendrick Watkins-Hogue returned from an early eligibility issue and immediately made the Rams more athletic on both ends of the floor. Cain McWilliams and Max Link heated up on the offensive end, and Bonifas makes it miserable for any other big man who dare wanders into the paint.
“We’ve been shooting the ball a lot better,” Eimers said. “Cain’s had an outstanding five or six weeks here. Max is shooting great, and Jim has been a man among boys inside. He’s been awfully tough.
“I told them when we started the tournament trail, I’ve coached a lot of good teams. I’m not sure if I’ve ever had a team playing this well going into the tournament. And that’s saying something. They are very confident in each other and trusting each other. They’re getting it done on the defensive end, and you really saw that in the semifinal against Hempstead. They are really trusting each other and buying in.”
Senior is playing efficiently on both ends of the floor, allowing only 54.8 points per game this season while scoring 60.6 per contest. While confident, the Rams also aren’t naïve and do expect their toughest challenge of the season. Northern Iowa recruit Landon Wolf is a dynamic scorer for the Tigers, who average 76 points per game and only allow 48.
“When you look at statistics, they don’t have anything that jumps out at you that says they aren’t the No. 1 team in the state,” Eimers said. “They are outstanding. They shoot the ball well, rebound, defend, everything. For us, it’s the two things that we’ve been stressing all year: taking care of the basketball and playing disciplined on the offensive and defensive ends. That’s what our turnaround has been about since February.”
The ace in the hole for the Rams could be Bonifas, who has taken it to another level in the postseason. The senior commands attention in the lane and still delivers, having made 101 of his 175 shot attempts this season for a blistering 57.7% rate.
“When playing us, it’s about how will you try to stop Jim,” Eimers said. “It will be interesting to see what they’re going to do to try and stop him. Do you send two guys on him or have one of their big guys on him? Either way, Jim is such an asset.”
The winner will meet either No. 4 Johnston (10-4) or No. 5 West Des Moines Dowling (12-8) in the state semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. While the Rams are lined up as the underdog on paper, they don’t mind. They’ve already proven for the past month that you can’t count them out.
“I know we feel confident in our ability,” Bonifas said. “We haven’t lost a game in so long now and we’re just feeling very confident. We’re looking to make some noise.”