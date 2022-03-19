Following his team’s crushing 32-31 defeat in the Illinois Class 1A state championship game, somberly, Jamie Watson offered a heartfelt reflection.
“It’s the best basketball team Galena High School has ever seen and I am thrilled to be a part of it,” said Watson, the 12th-year head coach of the Pirates who guided the program to its first-ever state tournament berth and came within seconds of bringing home the championship trophy.
But he wasn’t just part of it. He orchestrated it.
And what Watson built was far more than just a championship-caliber team. He built a family. A tight-knit family that was free, fun, and loose during practice, but laid it all on the line for its coach during battle.
For developing a culture and creating a bond that his small, but very talented group bought into resulting in an historic title chase, Watson is the 2021-22 Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“The best thing about Coach is he’s strict, but he understands when to be strict,” said Claire Martensen, who played for Watson for four years. “He doesn’t make practice like a drill sergeant. He lets us have fun, and I think this year especially, we had a ton of fun. That’s also a big reason why our team is so close. We’re like a big family.”
Watson freely admits he has no interest in yelling and screaming as a tool to motivate and leans on a particular quote to remind him it’s not his way.
“You earn respect through communication, not intimidation,” Watson said. “I always felt like that fit me and my personality.”
Trying to force a dictator-like persona, Watson said, would have been a disservice to his team.
“You can’t be phony with kids. They figure that out right away,” he said.
Instead, he gained that respect by preaching it.
“He taught us all that respect is earned,” Martensen said. “Even though he is our coach, he respects us, so we respect him back.”
Galena senior Maggie Furlong has had Watson as a mentor since attending Little Pirates camp in 2nd grade and knows better than anyone the culture her coach has built.
“He makes it a family thing,” she said. “His daughters are always with us, he makes it like a family. Our basketball team is one big family. And that aspect of playing together makes you want to win, not only for your teammates, but for him, and the family he created around us.”
And this family liked to have fun.
“If you can’t have fun on this team, there’s something wrong,” Watson said. “This group’s ability to stay loose and to enjoy every part of being together, working hard and pushing for a common goal, was really special.”
Watson’s door was always open and the conversations were never limited to just basketball.
“He not only cares about us as basketball players, but as people,” Furlong said. “He’s like a second father to us during basketball season. He’s always willing to talk to us about our problems … his character is what really brings us together and makes him such a great coach.”
A self-described “film nerd,” Watson and his assistants, Justin Helle and Joe Engle, spent hours dissecting game film to prepare for upcoming opponents.
Those hours turned into several more as the Pirates trekked through a hectic postseason run.
“Once the postseason starts, my wife is fully prepared for me to not be home,” Watson said. “And when I am home, I’m not really engaged, just watching film.”
In a jam-packed seven-day stretch, Galena won its sectional final on a Thursday in Forreston, Ill., traveled two and a half hours to Hoffman Estates for the super-sectional on Monday, and played its state semifinal more than three hours away in Normal three days later.
Watson arrived home from the Chicago suburb around midnight after the Pirates’ state-clinching super-sectional victory on Feb. 28. Immediately, he started watching video.
“I think I was up watching film until the wee hours of the morning preparing for (state semifinal opponent) Serena in a couple days. The whole week was just a whirlwind.”
His meticulous planning paid off.
Galena was nearly flawless on both ends of the court against Serena, as they held the Huskers without a first-half field goal, and took a remarkable 22-1 halftime lead.
In the championship game against top-ranked Brimfield, Galena’s relentless, attacking defense stymied the Indians for three quarters, before running out of gas in the fourth and losing a one-point heartbreaker.
“Our two biggest concerns coming into this year were: are there going to be enough shots to go around because all these kids can score, and will they buy in defensively?” Watson questioned. “Those two things exceeded our expectations tremendously.”
While he would have loved to bring back the program’s first championship trophy, Watson will most remember how much his team appreciated the journey.
“It was a blast,” he said. “Just a ton of fun to see the kids that excited for the opportunity to play in the state tournament. It was awesome to be able to experience it and to see the kids enjoy it as much as they did.”
As Furlong gets set to embark on her next chapter, she will carry the advice given to her from the coach she’s known since 2nd grade.
“He’s been saying to me since primary school just to always chase my dreams. Never be afraid to go after what you want. Hard work and the support from others will get you there,” said Furlong. “It correlates perfectly because he has been such a great support system to us.”