MADISON, Wis. — Pick a random University of Wisconsin football player out of a huddle and they might have a hard time finding Platteville on the map.
“No. I still don’t. It’s like what, west side?” Badgers defensive lineman Rodas Johnson said when asked if he knew where Platteville was during the team’s annual media day on Tuesday.
Johnson and the rest of his teammates will become familiar with the city real soon.
The Badgers open fall training camp today at Pioneer Stadium on the UW-Platteville campus.
And it’s a welcome change, for both returning players and incoming transfers.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who transferred in after starting the last two seasons for SMU. “I’ve never done it before, so I’m excited for it. It just allows us to get away, focus on what we need to focus on, and I think that’s going to bring us closer.”
Chemistry was the common denominator among players’ reactions to Platteville.
Instead of being sprinkled across on- and off-campus housing, the Badgers will be staying in the UW-P dorms and didn’t even find out who their roommate was until they got on campus.
“I’m excited. What I like about (camp) is building camaraderie and a brotherhood away from everything else and not having to worry about anything else,” Johnson said. “It almost makes it feel like we’re kids again, which is a real cool feeling.”
The Badgers were set to arrive in Platteville on Tuesday evening and have a chance to get on the field for a short period before Wednesday’s 9 a.m. practice.
“I think it’s a huge advantage,” safety Hunter Wohler said. “It gets us away from Madison. It gets us out of our comfort zone. It forces us to do some different things that we haven’t done in the past.
“The big thing I’m excited for is just the chemistry we’ll build there. There’s nothing else to do but be with each other and play ball.”
Fickell brought the remote-site training camp to the Badgers after he was hired away from Cincinnati in the offseason. He took the Bearcats off-site each of his six seasons in charge and sees a huge advantage in going away.
“I think the uniqueness is we’re always with the guys. It gives you a better grasp of even getting to know them and spending more time with them,” he said. “There aren’t those limitations as far as hours when you’re in camp. It’s not like we want to keep them the whole time, but just the ability to share, to be around even outside the football stuff. We’ll sit in the meal room or the snack room at night and talk with your guys, hang with your guys and I think there’s just a lot more opportunities for us to get to know each other outside these walls.”
Wisconsin will hold the first six days of camp on the UW-P campus before returning to Madison next week. Practices are closed to the public.
“I’ve never been to Platteville but I think it will be awesome just to get the whole group together,” cornerback Ricardo Hallman said. “I think it will be a great bonding situation for us, for guys just to be by ourselves and be able to lock in and just do what we have to do to compete every day.”
Wisconsin opens the season at home against Buffalo on Sept. 2.