The clouds of baby powder were still lingering in the air and Dubuque Senior was already celebrating its first offensive touchdown of the season.
A few minutes later, the Rams were celebrating another.
Jack Simon’s first pass as Senior’s starting quarterback was a 68-yard touchdown to Walker Tart on the second snap of the season, and Simon scored a rushing touchdown 5 minutes later to help spark the Rams to a 42-13 victory over city rival Hempstead on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Simon completed 11 of 19 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown as the Rams beat their biggest rival for the second straight year and fifth time in seven seasons. He scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Tart caught five passes for 135 yards, Jalen Johnson added 85 yards from scrimmage, and Mekyael Hall denied a touchdown with an end-zone interception on defense and scored a touchdown of his own on offense.
Both student sections threw baby powder into the air with the opening kickoff, and the cloud was still hovering over Hempstead’s student section as Tart was streaking into the end zone for the opening score.
Tart, who led the Rams in receiving touchdowns last year, got behind the Hempstead defense on the second snap of the game and Simon connected with him in stride, allowing Tart to sprint untouched and spread his arms in celebration as he entered the end zone.
The Senior defense forced a quick three-and-out and the special teams unit partially blocked the punt, setting the Rams’ offense up at the Hempstead 26-yard line.
Simon found Kebrone Davis for a 24-yard gain on third down and Tart ran for 15 yards two snaps later to set up Simon’s 2-yard touchdown sneak.
Here comes a rout, right? Not yet.
Senior was on the verge of forcing a second consecutive three-and-out, but Hempstead receiver Justin Potts was left uncovered on third-and-8 and Joe Helminiak hit him in stride for a 78-yard touchdown to cut Senior’s lead in half.
Simon added another 2-yard touchdown run with 5:02 left in the second quarter and the Rams took a 20-7 lead into the break after outgaining the Mustangs, 269-101, in the first half and amassed 490 total yards of offense —including 295 on the ground.
Hempstead was driving toward a potential score early in the second half before Hall came away with an interception in the end zone.
But Simon fumbled the handoff on the Rams’ next snap and Christian Pettinger recovered at the 2 for the Mustangs. Andrew Tharp scored on a 2-yard run on the next play to trim Senior’s lead to 20-13.
Kyle Konrardy tacked on a 37-yard field goal with 4:10 left in the third, and Hall broke off a 52-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the quarter to push Senior to a 30-13 lead.
Ty Schaber added a 1-yard TD run with 7:12 left, and Dustin Foht scored on a 1-yard run with 2:58 left.
Both teams used two quarterbacks in the game.
Schaber did not attempt a pass, but rushed for 93 yards on nine carries.
Hempstead’s Helminiak started and took the bulk of the snaps, completing 6 of 14 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Carter Krug was 1-for-5 for 5 yards with 8 rushing yards.
The Rams limited Hempstead to just 39 rushing yards and 148 yards of offense overall.
