DES MOINES — It wasn’t the golden repeat they were hoping for, but a run of redemption nonetheless.
After an underwhelming performance the last time they visited the Blue Oval, the Dubuque Hempstead girls 4x800 team of Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Sophia Dallal and Keelee Leitzen proved they are still among the state’s elite with a fifth-place finish and a season-best time of 9:20.87 in Thursday’s opening session at the Iowa state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.
Hempstead, the 2022 Drake and state-meet champions in the 4x800, placed a disappointing 11th last month in the Drake Relays.
“It feels even better because Drake didn’t go like we planned, so when we came out, nobody was thinking Hempstead had a chance,” Kay said. “We pushed it and showed them we were more than they thought we were.”
Kay, O’Brien and Leitzen returned from last year’s dual-championship squad, but have run the majority of the season without key fixture Julia Gehl, sidelined with a leg injury.
“I came out here and I gave it my all for my team and Julia, and just ran as hard as I could,” said Dallal, who stepped in for the injured Gehl and played a key role in the Mustangs’ state-qualifying run. “The energy here is just amazing, and I’m just so proud of my team.”
O’Brien, a senior, couldn’t be more proud of the resiliency of this group.
“I just wanted to come out here for my final time at state and give it my all,” O’Brien said. “I wanted to come home with a medal, and we did that. “I’m extremely proud of that.”
Leitzen’s incredible final leg climbed the Mustangs into medal contention.
“We wanted to come back from Drake and prove to people that we are Hempstead, show them what we can do,” Leitzen said. “I knew this was my only race today. Don’t leave anything in the tank, and that’s exactly what I did.”
Maloney shines in 3,200 — “Oh, that one hurt,” Hempstead’s John Maloney muttered in exhaustion following his fifth-place finish in the 4A 3,200-run on Thursday morning in 9:16.68.
But for the Mustangs’ junior, the physical toll of the grueling two-mile trek was worth every step.
“I really wanted to medal today,” Maloney said. “That was my plan coming into it. I was just thinking to myself, ‘How bad do you want it?’ The crowd carried me along, it’s pretty packed, so that was really helpful.”
Maloney exceeded even his own expectations.
“I was thinking maybe I could get eighth,” he said. “But we’re all the best of the best here, so you just never know what’s going to happen on race day.”
Klapatuaskas climbs to medal stand — As she walked off the Drake Stadium’s infield grass, Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas waved and blew a kiss to her family and friends watching from the bleachers.
“I wanted to give it my all for my last 3,000 this season,” said Klapatauskas, who claimed the area’s first medal of the day with an eighth-place finish in the girls 4A 3,000 in a personal-best time of 10:15.64. “I’ve run this race a lot this season, and it’s not always so fun, but in front of all your fans on the Blue Oval, it’s exciting to put a good one down.”
Klapatauskas posted the state’s 11th-best outdoor time of the season.
“I could hear my coaches yelling, and I was like today is the day to go get it,” Klapatauskas said.
Knipper top 5 again — Maquoketa Valley thrower Erin Knipper finished her Blue Oval career in style with a personal-best throw of 38 feet, 5 inches to place fifth in the 1A girls shot put. The senior made it back-to-back top-five finishes after taking fourth place in 2022.
Drapeau leaps to 7th — Senior’s Cambel Drapeau saved her best jump of the season for just the right time. The Rams’ freshman, making her state-meet debut, cleared 5-2 in the girls Class 4A high jump competition to take seventh place. Her previous season best was 5-1 and she entered Des Moines seeded 24th in a field of 24.
“I was just really glad to make it to state,” Drapeau said. “So, I just came here thinking it doesn’t matter too much how I do. I was just really excited to be here; I didn’t get that nervous. We fixed a few things yesterday from the last time I jumped, and it helped so much.”
McShane places 8th — After claiming three relay medals last season, Maquoketa Valley junior sprinter Lance McShane seized one all to himself with an eighth-place finish in the 1A 400. McShane ran a personal-best time of 50.91
Other area athletes who competed in Thursday morning’s Class 1A/4A session, but either didn’t advance past preliminaries or placed outside the top eight:
Boys — Dubuque Hempstead’s Caleb Kass (3,200, 21st, 9:55.38), Will Pitz (high jump, 17th, 5-11), 4x800 (15th, 8:10.71,Micah Fern, Zack Johnson, Joe Vize, Charlie Driscoll); Dubuque Senior’s Deyon Moore (100, 23rd, 11.73), Nick Lambe (100, 17th, 11.53 (shuttle hurdle relay (18th, 1:03.39, Dylan Thul, Tyler McDonald, Ethan Rader, Nate Obbink); Bellevue’s Casey That (200, 15th, 23.18), 100 (12th, 11.56), 400 (18th, 52.43); Clayton Ridge’s Keaton Reimer (3,200, 13th, 10:12.25).
Girls — Dubuque Senior’s Emma Chesterman (3,000, 24th, 11:19.95), 4x800 (Claire Hoyer, Neveah Kessler, Emily Gorton, Klapatauskas); Dubuque Hempstead’s Evie Henneberry (3,000, 17th, 10:50.65); Kay (400, 18th, 1:00.59), Gabbi Frederick (discus, 21st, 99-11); Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried (100, 16th, 13.37); Maquoketa Valley’s shuttle hurdle (12th, 1:04.18, Carter Klaren, Arion Rave, Kash Hunt, McShane).
