DES MOINES — It wasn’t the golden repeat they were hoping for, but a run of redemption nonetheless.

After an underwhelming performance the last time they visited the Blue Oval, the Dubuque Hempstead girls 4x800 team of Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Sophia Dallal and Keelee Leitzen proved they are still among the state’s elite with a fifth-place finish and a season-best time of 9:20.87 in Thursday’s opening session at the Iowa state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.

