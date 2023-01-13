A capsule look at the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ weekend home-and-home series with Cedar Rapids:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (13-12-1-1) vs. CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (15-10-2-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena; 7:15 p.m. Saturday at ImOn Ice Arena, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The teams have split the four games to date, with the visiting team winning each time. After this weekend’s home-and-home series, they play one other home-and-home on Feb. 10-11 to wrap up the season series.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have gone 2-3 since returning from the USHL’s holiday break and have dropped to seventh place in the eight-team Eastern Conference. On the bright side, they sit just six points out of second place in a tightly contested conference ... Dubuque’s power play has scored at least once in six consecutive games and is converting at a 21.7% rate, ninth best in the USHL. The penalty kill ranks 12th at 73.2% … Max Burkholder leads all USHL defensemen with 11 goals … Earlier this week, the Saints activated forward Cole Helm from the injured reserve list. He hasn’t played since suffering a hand injury while blocking a shot Nov. 25 at Chicago. Helm has 45 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in 11 games and his physical presence will be a welcome addition to the lineup.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: The RoughRiders have been the best team in the USHL over the past 10 games, posting a 7-2-0-1 record for 15 points. Chicago, Youngstown and Waterloo have 14 points in the same time frame … The RoughRiders’ top line of Zaccharya Wisdom, Ryan Walsh and Dylan Hryckowian rank 1-2-3 in team scoring with 95 points this season. Wisdom and Walsh both have 33 points. Eric Pohlkamp leads USHL defensemen with 29 points, including 10 goals ... Defenseman Joel Kjellberg is the younger brother of former Saints defenseman Simon Kjellberg and will join him at Northern Michigan University next season … Cedar Rapids ranks third in the USHL with a 26.3% success rate on the power play and fifth on the penalty kill at 80.4%.
Cowbell Cup standings: Cedar Rapids leads the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings with a 5-2-1 record for 11 points, just one point ahead of Dubuque at 5-2-0. Waterloo (3-5-0) and Des Moines (2-3-2) have six points apiece. This weekend, Des Moines and Waterloo also play a home-and-home series.
