Julia Gehl (left) and Keelee Leitzen lead a Dubuque Hempstead cross country program that is ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 4A.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The two-time defending state champions will open the season in a somewhat different position: chasing the favorite.

The Dubuque Hempstead girls received the No. 2 ranking in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Class 4A preseason poll on Tuesday morning. Johnston opened at No. 1, while Dubuque Senior landed at No. 3.

