DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Shortly after Emilio Marquez arrived at the Field of Dreams movie site Tuesday afternoon, he snapped a quick video and shared it with his father back home.
And, once again, these hallowed grounds brought an emotional response between a father and his son.
Marquez, a left-handed pitcher from Upata, Venezuela, smiled from the dais for the duration of a 10-minute press conference before the Quad Cities River Bandits played the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the inaugural Minor League Baseball Game at the Field of Dreams.
“My dad is more excited than me, because he saw the movie. He was crying when he said, ‘You’re there?’” said Marquez, a left-handed pitcher for the Quad Cities River Bandits. “It’s a dream. When I saw the game on TV last year and all the big leaguers were so excited, I said, ‘I want to be there, playing with my teammates.’ My dream is coming true.
“When I came here and saw all the corn, I couldn’t believe I’m here. This is a dream. A special moment.”
For one day, players from the High Class A Midwest League lived their Major League Baseball dreams.
The River Bandits, who used the historic moniker Davenport Blue Sox for the game, are affiliated with the Kansas City Royals. And the Kernels, who changed their name to the Cedar Rapids Bunnies for the evening, are affiliated with the Minnesota Twins.
“This provides them with the feeling of, this is kind of what the experience is like for game days at the major league level,” said Cedar Rapids manager Brian Dinkelman, who planned to get as many of his players into the game as possible. “For some guys who maybe don’t think they’re going to make it, maybe an experience like this inspires them to reach that level.
“For them to be able to tell their families or maybe their kids one day that they had a chance to play on the Field of Dreams field is good for them.”
It didn’t take long for the players to feel like big leaguers after they stepped inside the portable tents used for clubhouses at the Field of Dreams stadium.
They had access to the same facilities the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will use Thursday evening in a Major League Baseball game. The facilities include major league-level batting cages.
“I’m not going to lie. It’s better than the locker room we have back home, whether it’s a pop-up tent or just temporary,” said Cedar Rapids outfielder Alerick Soulaire, a top-30 prospect in the Twins’ organization. “It’s really sweet, but it goes along with everything else around here. It makes you appreciate all the work that everyone put into this to make it look nice.
“Looking at everything here and getting a glimpse of the big leagues, it gives you something to look forward to in the next couple of years. Getting a feel for that is pretty awesome.”
The Midwest League can be a grind, and the payoff of a big league opportunity can seem a long way off. High Class A is still three levels below Major League Baseball on the developmental ladder.
“This is what we all aspire to do, to have the cameras on us where you get all of the popularity,” said Cedar Rapids pitcher David Festa, a top-30 prospect in the Twins organization. “It’s real nice to get a glimpse of it. It makes you want to work harder because you understand just how cool it is.”
The day started much like any other in the minor leagues. Both teams hopped on busses outside the ballparks in Cedar Rapids and Davenport and traveled to Dyersville.
“Even the ride over here was pretty cool,” Festa said. “I’m not familiar with Iowa, so to see the ins and outs is pretty cool. When you pull up to the stadium and see the field, it’s nothing like what you see on TV or in pictures. When you’re actually here, you see it’s a special place. We’re all really excited.”
Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad saw a spark in his team, which has been at the bottom of the Midwest League standings all season a year after defeating Cedar Rapids for the playoff championship.
“It was pure excitement and joy on their faces,” Conrad said. “Everybody was standing up on the bus, and they all had their phones out taking pictures. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“The game’s on national TV (on MLB Network), so everybody in their hometowns will settle in and watch the game on cable. I know I’ve gotten a lot of texts from people I haven’t talked to in a long time, telling me how excited they were to watch the game.”
The energy reminded Quad Cities shortstop Tyler Tolbert of spring.
“It feels like Opening Day all over again, and it’s a Tuesday in August,” Tolbert said.
Conrad said he couldn’t believe how pristine the diamond looked.
“I had to take a second look at the grass to see if it was real or not,” Conrad said. “It looked like perfectly green turf, but I didn’t see any of those little black specks (used for artificial turf). Then I touched it, and, yeah, it’s real grass.
“The corn backdrop is an incredible setting. It’s magical, just like the movie.”
