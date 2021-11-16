Emma Daughetee spends much of her days thinking about her dad.
So, the Dubuque Hempstead senior used her time on the volleyball court this season to forge a tighter bond with her teammates and escape from the reality of her family’s harrowing battle with an evil disease.
Daughetee’s father, Andy, had a golf ball-sized mass on the left side of his brain removed this past April, and then the 48-year-old was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive, fast-growing form of brain cancer for which there is currently no cure.
“I hang out with the volleyball girls even when it’s not volleyball season,” Daughetee said. “They were the first to know about my dad going through this. All of their families have been so supportive. It’s just amazing and crazy.”
In early March, Andy began having difficulty coming up with the words he was trying to say. Concerned, the 1991 Dubuque Wahlert grad scheduled a doctor’s appointment and imaging tests revealed the mass on his brain. Within a week, the University of Iowa neurosurgical team removed most of the mass.
“When she found out about her dad’s diagnosis, she was playing club volleyball with almost the same group of girls she was with this fall,” Hempstead volleyball coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “They’ve been with her every step of the way and have really helped her and the family through this difficult time.”
After the surgery, Andy is left with memory deficits, difficulty reading and loss of vision on his right side. He continues radiation treatments in Iowa City and every day for the rest of his life will wear a bandage on his head that sends electrical signals to the tumor to help slow its growth.
“Finding out about it was really hard,” Daughetee said. “No one wants to go through that. When I found out about it, I told a couple of my friends. They’ve been there for me the entire time. It’s hard to see your dad go through that, and there was never a moment where they didn’t have my back.”
With the Mustangs’ volleyball season approaching, Arensdorf saw the season as an opportunity for Daughetee to take her mind off of things outside of Moody Gymnasium.
“I would say it more so gave her a completely different drive,” Arensdorf said. “It didn’t seem to make her lose focus on the team or her goals when it came to her volleyball career. She outperformed any expectation we had for her going through such a challenging time.”
Wanting to do their part to help their friend, a trio of Daughetee’s senior teammates had an idea.
Olivia Helle, Olivia Francois and Katelyn Hammerand approached Arensdorf with the idea of holding a fundraiser for Daughetee and her family, in the spirit of the annual “Pink Out” events that raised funds for cancer.
“Her family is the most deserving family out there,” Francois said. “They’re an awesome family and we love seeing them at all of the volleyball games. Emma has such a kind heart for everybody and is always smiling. To help her and her family, it was an amazing feeling.”
It was an easy decision that all of Daughetee’s Hempstead teammates couldn’t wait to be a part of.
“Anyone who knows Emma knows that she’s the happiest, nicest person ever,” Helle said. “When her dad got the diagnosis, she was just so amazing and so strong. I think us being there for her helped her use volleyball as an escape. She’s the nicest person you could ever know and we really wanted to help her family.”
It was on Sept. 30 that the Mustangs teamed up with Andy’s alma mater at Wahlert High School for the “His Fight is Our Fight” Brain Cancer Awareness event, featuring “Aces for Andy” T-shirts, raffles and silent auctions to raise money for the American Brian Tumor Association. The event raised $10,581 to be donated for its cause.
“That night was really emotional,” Daughetee said. “It was so cool to see the support from the community. At school that day, I saw so many people wearing the shirts that I had designed. It was such an eye-opener for the support we had. I wanted to start crying seeing all the shirts we had sold. I was just dumbfounded.”
For the match itself, the teams put on a show. With her friends and family in the stands, and emotions at an all-time high with Andy honored before the match, Daughetee delivered 11 blocks, seven digs and three kills as the Mustangs pulled out a thrilling five-set victory over the Golden Eagles.
“It was so special,” Helle said. “I think everyone there that night really felt something. It shows that when a community comes together, great things can happen. To raise $10,000 for Emma’s dad and others going through that, it makes an impact and people want to support that.”
It was a night that Daughetee’s family will never forget.
“We wanted to make an impact with other people going through similar situations as this,” she said. “We knew that with insurance that we could mostly handle the costs. But there’s others out there that don’t have insurance and could use the support. The money that we raised, I thought it was going to be like half of that. I just didn’t realize the support system that we had. It was just so cool and unforgettable.”
The Mustangs’ ultimate goal on the volleyball court ended short of the state tournament. Daughetee closed her final season at Hempstead with 85 kills, 79 digs, 48 blocks, 19 aces and three assists.
“I think being with her teammates this season was a huge factor in her ability to get through the news and each step of this journey,” Arensdorf said. “She has an amazing friends structure and support system at home. She definitely was surrounded by resources and since the girls had so many things going on at home, including Andy’s journey, I think volleyball was a place where they could blow off steam and work together and take focus off of things going on in the outside world. Just play volleyball, and it was probably therapeutic to be there.”
To her Hempstead teammates, Daughetee and her family were a source for strength and resilience.
“I definitely saw her being a very strong person out on the court, and in practice you couldn’t even tell what she was going through at home,” Francois said. “She’s such a strong, awesome person and we just wanted to support her and her family. She improved so much on the court this season and was just a great teammate. She inspired us.”
Witnessing her dad in the battle of a lifetime, Daughetee can’t express enough what this volleyball season meant to her.
“You can leave everything at the door when you’re in the gym,” she said. “You can forget about stuff for just a couple hours. I used it as an escape. It was a good time to not think about that stuff for a while. A lot of my day is thinking about my dad, and to have those moments of just doing something I really love with my best friends, I can’t say enough about how special it was to me.”