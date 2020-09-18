There was quite a bit of local flair atop the girls cross country meet in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Thursday.
Dubuque Senior’s Izzy Gorton placed second overall out of 112 runners in the nine-team Rich Engel Classic.
Not far behind Gorton (who finished in 19:18) was Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen for a third-place 19:31. Fellow Mustang Brooke O’Brien was fifth in 19:46 and Western Dubuque had three top-10 runners in Lauren Klein (20:02, sixth place), Lilly Boge (20:08, eighth) and Alyssa Klein (20:16, ninth).
Ankeny’s Lauren McMahon won the meet in 18:42, leading her team to a first-place overall finish with 70 points. The Bobcats were third with 86 points, Hempstead fourth with 94 and the Rams clinched fifth with 95.
In the boys meet, WD’s Cade Messer just missed the top-10 with an 11th-place run in 16:59. Senior’s Connor Kilgore was 14th in 17:17.
The Rams finished seventh overall, the Bobcats eighth and the Mustangs 10th in a meet won by host Cedar Falls.
ED’s Heiar tops home meet — At East Dubuque, Ill.: East Dubuque sophomore Hailey Heiar finished in 19:52 to win the Warriors home meet. East Dubuque didn’t score in the girls meet, but the Warrior boys won with 26 points. Braedyn Budde placed third overall and Cross Oberman was fourth as five Warriors finished top-10.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Wahlert wins quadrangular — At Bunker Hill: Ben Vaassen and Will Coohey each shot 72s as the Golden Eagles had four players shoot in the 70s for a quadrangular win.
Charlie Becker finished with a 77 and Nick Splinter had a 78 to round out Wahlert’s top four scorers. The Golden Eagles finished with 299 strokes as a team, beating runner-up Cedar Rapids Washington by eight strokes. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was third with 310, followed by Bettendorf’s 328.
Washington’s Nile Peterson was the meet medalist with an even-par 69.
Eastland 179, Galena 192 — At Lake Carroll, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen fired a 43, one shot off tying for medalist honors to lead the Pirates in a duel loss.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Kirsch leads Lancaster — At Lancaster, Wis.: Brianna Kirsch medaled with a 45, leading Lancaster to a SWAL Meet team win over Darlington and Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton. The Flying Arrows had 205 strokes, 20 below the Redbirds in second place.
Galena 197, Eastland 255 — At Lake Carroll, Ill.: Ayden Wells medaled with a 46 and the Pirates defeated Eastland in a duel. Gracie Lange finished with a 49 for Galena.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Bettendorf 122, Dubuque Senior 62 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Tabitha Monahan (50 free) and Kaitlyn Vantiger (100 backstroke) were individual winners for the Rams.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Cassville 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Kendell Esser finished with a team-high 10 kills along with 14 digs and a pair of aces as the Timberwolves swept the Comets and improved to 2-0. Alli Wagner finished with 26 assists and Sam Stagman had 25 to round out River Ridge.
Shullsburg 3, Potosi 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kayla Klotz had eight kills and Layla Alt had 10 assists and seven kills to lead the Miners to victory.