Cuba City senior Bailey Lutes will continue her basketball career next year after signing with NCAA Division I University of Illinois Chicago last month.
The 5-foot-9 point guard joined the Cuba City team for her junior season after spending her first two at WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game during her sophomore season with the Cardinals. As a Cuban, she averaged 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a junior while earning first-team all-SWAL honors. So far this season, she is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2 steals and 2.8 assists per game.
“I went to a UIC game and got to meet the players and coaches and immediately I thought it was a perfect fit for me,” Lutes said. “The coaching staff there is awesome and I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Lutes has grown up around the game of basketball and has had her father, Brad, coaching her for the majority of her career.
“I coached Bailey from fourth through the eighth grade and then again during her junior and senior seasons,” Brad Lutes said. “It’s extremely special for me to see all the hard work she has put in to make herself a better player pay off.”
Lutes has been playing basketball year round either through her high school or AAU teams and has worked out with her dad nearly daily.
“She’s a coach’s kid and she understands the game,” Brad Lutes said. “She’s our best offensive player and a lock-down defender, and it’s great to see her get the rewards from all the hard work she has put in over the years.”
Lutes also attended Building Better Athletes with Michael Zweifel, which she said she has benefited greatly from.
Playing collegiate basketball has been a goal of hers since she was in middle school. She plans to major in elementary education at UIC.
“I’ve always been a really competitive kid,” she said. “I don’t like to lose, and I love the challenge and competition that comes with basketball. I’ve met some really great people by playing this sport, and I”m so excited for that to continue at the next level.”
Added Brad Lutes: “At some point, I believe she will be a factor for the Flames. She has a great work ethic and I’m just super proud of her. It’s very special for us to be able to share this together.”
Bailey said that playing both Division 1 and 4 high school basketball has been a great experience for her
“It has been beneficial for me to have played against a lot of high level players and to see what it takes to compete at the next level,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue my basketball career at the collegiate level.”