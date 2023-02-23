Three area teams vying to punch their tickets to next week’s Iowa girls state basketball tournament will have to wait until tonight.
Wednesday’s icy conditions across much of the state resulted in the postponement of three area regional final contests. All games were rescheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.
In Class 2A, Beckman Catholic is seeking its first-ever trip to Des Moines as it battles No. 15-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg in a Region 5 championship game in Oelwein.
Also in 2A, Bellevue will be competing in its third straight regional championship, but looking for its first state berth since 2012, taking on top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in a Region 1 final in Manchester.
In Class 1A, Maquoketa Valley and No. 5-ranked West Fork will square off in a Region 6 final in Denver. The Wildcats are seeking their second state appearance in three seasons.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Platteville 60, Richland Center 41 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Garrison Tashner netted a team-high 19 points, Derek Digman added 11 and the Hillmen cruised past Richland Center in Southwest Wisconsin Conference action on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Pride land 7 on all-Heart team — Clarke saw seven players earn Heart of America all-conference accolades. Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott was selected to the first team for the second straight season, along with Tina Ubl. Emma Kelchen, a Bellevue, Iowa, native, and Skylar Culbertson, of East Dubuque, Ill., earned second-team accolades. Giana Michels, another Bellevue product, received honorable mention, along with Taylor Haase and Mya Merschman.
Merschman was recognized on the all-Heart team for the first time, while the other six members of the Pride were honored for the second straight season.
