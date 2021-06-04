MANCHESTER, Iowa — Owen Huehnergarth finally got an opportunity to hit in a key RBI situation on Thursday night.
And he took advantage of it.
In the top of the 10th inning, the left-handed hitting catcher slapped a two-out base hit the other way to drive in a pair of runs and give Dyersville Beckman a 5-3 victory in the second game of a WaMaC Conference doubleheader at West Delaware. The Hawks won the opener, 6-3, for a rare win over their rivals.
The Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trailblazers squandered a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh to force extras. Nate Offerman reached on an error to lead off the 10th and took second on a bunt by Luke Schieltz before Nick Schmidt walked. After a wild pitch, Huehnergarth came up with the game-winning hit.
“Once they scored those two runs to tie it, we were definitely upset at ourselves for not competing better in that seventh inning,” said Huehnergarth, who received intentional walks in RBI situations his previous two at-bats. “But that last inning, we got runners on, bunted them over, and that’s all she wrote. I wasn’t happy at all that they didn’t pitch to me, but all I needed was that one at-bat.
“We needed to get out of here with a split, especially after that first game, because we gave them way too many opportunities. We didn’t play our best ball. But the second game, we told ourselves we had to come out with more energy, and we definitely did.”
Beckman coach Fred Martin loved Huehnergarth’s approach in the 10th inning.
“We’ve been working on shortening up and going the other way when you have two strikes on you,” Martin said. “It gives you a chance to see the ball a little longer, which gives you a better chance to come through in that situation. That at-bat was a perfect example of that.”
West Delaware took an early lead in the nightcap with an unearned run in the bottom of the first. Isaac Fettkether reached on a one-out error and eventually came around to score when Conner Funk beat out a slow roller to extend the inning.
Beckman stranded runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings before getting to Funk in the fifth. Huehnergarth started the rally with an opposite field double to the left-centerfield gap. After a Cam Krapfl walk, Logan Burchard slapped a single through the left side of the infield to tie the game and chase Funk from the mound.
Lane Kramer followed with a pinch-hit single, but reliever Robert Reeder retired the next two batters to end the threat.
But Beckman capitalized on a pair of walks to Schmidt and Huehnergarth to take the lead in the sixth. With two outs, Krapfl fought off a pitch and slapped it the opposite way to right field to plate a pair of runs and make it 3-1.
West Delaware rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh after three walks loaded the bases. Kehrli then slapped a two-out single through the left side to make it 3-3.
In the opener, Kehrli also played the hero role.
The junior right-hander struck out eight and allowed just three hits in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. West Delaware had lost the last five games in the series and won for just the fourth time in 25 meetings dating to 2009.
“Obviously, the last few years they’ve swept us, so it means a lot to beat them, especially being able to defend our home field,” Kehrli said. “I’ve been working on my two-seamer (fastball) quite a bit, and hitters haven’t been able to square it up very often. I’ve also been able to locate my breaking ball a lot better, and that’s kept guys off balance.”
West Delaware used a pair of well-placed hits to open the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Funk led off the inning with a bloop double just inside the left-field line, moved up 90 feet on Jaxson Woellert’s fly and scored on Spencer Mullen’s blooper into shallow left-center.
Beckman immediately answered in the third after Kramer drew a leadoff walk and raced to third on Nate Offerman’s base hit to right. Schieltz drove in the first tally with a well-placed hit-and-run through the right side, and Schmidt put the Blazers ahead, 2-1, with a chopper through the left side. Kehrli ended the threat with a 1-6-3 double play with the bases loaded.
The Hawks tied it in the bottom half. Kyle Cole led off with a single, moved up on Fettkether’s bunt and Will Ward’s single and scored on Kehrli’s deep fly ball to left.
West Delaware sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth and scored four times to take a 6-2 lead. Cole led off with a homer to straightaway center, two runs scored when Kehrli reached on an error, and Mullen plated another with a fielder’s choice.
Beckman rallied in the seventh and scored a run on Schmidt’s bases-loaded walk. But Reeder came on in relief of Kehrli and ended the game with a bases-loaded lineout.