Riese Gaber gave the Tri-City Storm another shot of last-minute heartache.
Gaber scored a breakaway goal 66 seconds into overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. He scored with 23 seconds remaining in regulation for the go-ahead goal in a 3-1 victory over the Storm on Oct. 13 in Kearney, Neb.
“Obviously, I’d like to score a bit earlier to make it a little less stressful, but it is what it is and we’ll take it,” Gaber said after scoring his seventh goal of the season. “I got an opportunity and I capitalized, and I’m just happy I got it to the back of the net.”
The Storm controlled the puck for all of overtime before coughing it up deep in the Dubuque zone. Defenseman Kaelan Taylor flicked the puck out of the zone, and Gaber won a race to it. Gaber skated in on the right wing, cut to the front of the net, faked a forehand shot and scored on a slick backhand to send the crowd of 1,393 into a frenzy and end a two-game losing streak.
Earlier in the overtime, Saints goalie Erik Portillo denied Calvin Dybicz on a breakaway to keep the game at 1-1.
“It was big to win this one tonight and get our confidence back,” Gaber said. “Losing three in a row would have been pretty tough. But I was proud of the guys in how we battled and fought back. We found a way to win tonight.”
Tri-City won the territorial battle in the opening 20 minutes, but neither team found the back of the net. The Storm finished with an 8-4 advantage in shots during a period in which both teams effectively clogged shooting lanes.
Dubuque (9-2-1) generated a little more zone time and more offensive chances in the second period, but the Storm scored the lone goal of the stanza while enjoying their second power play opportunity of the night. Stationed slightly behind the goal line of Portillo’s right side, Nick Capone took a shot that caromed off the goalie’s stick and fluttered into the net. Benji Eckerle and Colby Ambrosio earned assists on Capone’s second goal of the season.
“We were really struggling, but credit Tri-City,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “They’re a very well-coached team and they pre-scouted us well. Every game we play against them is a battle and we were fortunate to grab the extra standings point tonight.”
The Saints came within inches of tying the game on its first power play of the night, with Eckerle in the box early in the third period. Defenseman Braden Doyle took a wrist shot from the high slot that caught the right goal post and ricocheted to the corner.
But, two minutes later, the Saints tied the score while on their second power play, with Mitchell Miller off for boarding Mark Cheremeta. Ty Jackson and Doyle worked the puck around the perimeter before Dylan Jackson wired a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle through a screen and over the right shoulder of Storm goalie Daniel Allin at 8:47 of the third for his seventh goal of the season.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team to play against, based on our last game with them,” Dylan Jackson said. “They had us, and it was frustrating. But we just kept battling. It was great to get that one. Any time you score a goal like that it gives you so much energy.”
The Storm finished with a 25-17 advantage in shots on goal. Tri-City went 1-for-4 on the power play and Dubuque went 1-for-2.
The Saints wore special camouflage jerseys in celebrating Military Appreciation Weekend, sponsored by the Hodge Companies and Run4Troops. Dubuque will wear the jerseys again tonight, when it hosts Lincoln at Mystique Community Ice Center, then auction them off following the game. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Veterans Freedom Center on Kerper Boulevard.
The Saints will wrap up a season-high six-game homestand tonight. Dubuque won the first two games of the homestand before suffering its first two regulation-time defeats of the season last weekend against rival Waterloo and Fargo. Both of those one-goal losses came on goals in the final minutes of regulation.