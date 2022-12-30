You can’t stop what you can’t see.
The Youngstown Phantoms scored three times through screens in front of goalie Paxton Geisel en route to a 5-1 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Thursday at the Dubuque Ice Arena.
“We didn’t do a good job of boxing out net fronts tonight,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Nothing was really happening for us, in my opinion. They had a ton of shots from the perimeter, but they’re going to go in if you’re not boxing out.
“We just weren’t very sharp. Maybe that’s because of how hard we had to play to win (5-2 on Wednesday in Waterloo). We just weren’t good enough tonight.”
Dubuque capitalized on the game’s first power play to take the lead at 12:53 of the opening stanza. Defenseman Theo Wallberg found Swedish countryman Oliver Moberg to the left of goaltender Jacob Fowler. Moberg slid a pass through the blue paint to Owen Michaels, who settled the bouncing puck and slammed it into a wide-open net.
Michaels, who also scored in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory at Waterloo, raised his season total to seven.
“They’re a big and tough team to play against,” Michaels said. “They played physical and hard and took away the middle a lot, so we couldn’t sustain anything in the offensive zone.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t get many shots and that’s a good goalie over there. The positive is we still have a chance to win the weekend Saturday night against Cedar Rapids.”
The Phantoms threatened on their first power play of the game later in the period, and the momentum led to the equalizer with 47.8 seconds remaining on the clock. William Whitelaw took a Matthew Perkins pass along the left-wing wall, and his shot eluded traffic and snuck in the top right corner of the net behind Geisel.
Youngstown took its first lead 3:51 into the second period on Jack Willson’s third goal of the year. He took a pass from defensive partner Thomas Machu Abe and fired a wrist shot from the point that eluded traffic and found the top right corner of the net.
The Saints had a chance to tie minutes later but couldn’t generate an attack on a double minor power play after Perkins drew blood with a high stick on Max Montes. After the power play expired, Youngstown captain Shane Lachance took exception to a Shawn O’Donnell hit, and the pair dropped the gloves in the Saints’ attacking zone. That was just the second fight of the season for Dubuque.
Youngstown stretched its lead to 3-1 just 2:56 into the third period on yet another shot through a screen, this time from Chase Pietila on the power play. Andrew Strathmann and Jake Rozzi assisted on Pietila’s fourth of the season.
On the Phantoms’ next shot, the lead went to 4-1. Kuzma Varonin scored on a tap-in after Pietila’s shot took a hard bounce off the end wall.
Andon Cerbone scored into an empty net with 2:44 to play to make it 5-1.
The game marked the return of Dubuque native Blake Bechen, a rookie forward who accounted for more than 400 tickets sold.
Bechen starred for the Dubuque Saints as a sophomore during the 2020-21 Midwest High School Hockey League season and recorded 20 goals and 65 points in 28 regular-season games. He also helped Dubuque advance to the semifinals of USA Hockey’s National High School Tournament in Omaha, Neb.
Last season, Bechen skated for the Fox Motors 16U team in Michigan and contributed four goals, 20 points and 18 penalty minutes in 21 games. That prompted the Phantoms to select him in the ninth round, 132nd overall, in the USHL Draft.
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward made the roster out of training camp. He entered Thursday’s game with two goals and six points in 17 games.
