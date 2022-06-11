Colin Rea’s best pitching performance of the season kept the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks atop the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization’s Pacific League standings on Thursday.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, struck out six and scattered five hits in a complete-game 4-0 home victory over the Hanshin Tigers as Fukouka maintained a half-game lead over Rakuten. Rea needed 124 pitches to complete his first shutout of the season and second in his two campaigns in Japan’s top professional league.
“I was pretty tired after the last pitch but found something within me in the ninth inning and dug deep,” Rea told the Mainichi, Japan’s national daily newspaper. “(Catcher Takuya) Kai and I were working well together all night, and it felt good.
“Early in the game, we were using breaking pitches a lot, and that got us a few swings and misses, but we were still attacking the strike zone, trying to get early contact, and that allowed us to go deep into the game.”
The 31-year-old Rea improved to 4-3 and lowered his ERA to 3.69 with his first complete game of the season. He has struck out 35 batters and walked just 11 in 46 1/3 innings of work.
Last season, Rea went 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 innings. But, his first season in Japan got off to a late start due to COVID restrictions, and he returned home to Cascade in July following the premature birth of his daughter.
He finished the year in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and earned a call-up for the final weekend of the regular season.
On Thursday, Fukouka designated hitter Alfredo Despaigne reached base four times and had a hand in three of the Hawks’ runs, singling in the first as SoftBank took a 1-0 lead off Aaron Wilkerson (4-3). The slugger drew a one-out walk in the third before Yurisbel Gracial singled in SoftBank’s second run. Despaigne homered in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.