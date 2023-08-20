Almost everything about the Ohio State University women’s hockey program reminded Maria Roth of the school that helped develop her into an NCAA Division I prospect.
So, the 18-year-old defenseman from Dubuque jumped at the opportunity to commit to the Buckeyes beginning with the 2024-25 academic year. After graduating from Shattuck St. Mary’s this season, she opted to return to the Faribault, Minn., prep school for a postgraduate year before joining coach Nadine Muzerall’s powerhouse program.
“When I visited in January, I loved the campus, I loved the feel of the big school and I loved the feel of how the athletes competed every day in practice,” Roth said. “Coach Muzerall is amazing. She’s hard-core, and she gets it done. I could tell by watching every girls’ effort and attitude in practice that Ohio State is where I wanted to be.
“It was all a lot like Shattuck, so it felt like home. I kept thinking, ‘This is exactly how the coaches at Shattuck approach things.’ It just felt good to be there. The fact that they have a really good program and play a lot of their road games close to home in Minnesota made it hard to pass up.”
In seven seasons under Muzerall, the Buckeyes have reached four NCAA Frozen Fours, won the national championship in 2021-22 and finished as runner-up to Wisconsin this spring. They have gone a combined 65-12-2 in the past two seasons and finished no lower than third in the powerhouse Western Collegiate Hockey Association for the past six seasons.
Ohio State expects to contend again this season with a veteran-laden roster in the final year athletes can benefit from a fifth year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. That played a role in Roth returning to Shattuck for a third season as a member of the nationally renowned program’s 19U team.
“I’ll definitely benefit, hockey-wise, just like you see a lot of guys play Junior hockey between high school and going to college,” said Roth, the older sister of Dubuque Wahlert softball all-stater Julia Roth. “I’ve loved my coaches the last couple of years and I love the environment at Shattuck, so it’s definitely beneficial to be surrounded by those kinds of people in a postgraduate year.
“It’ll give me an opportunity to develop more as a leader, too, because I’ll be one of the older girls on the team and this will be my third year of 19U. It’s such a great level, because it’s physical and we play a lot of great teams from all over North America. It definitely prepares you for the college level.”
Roth, who transferred to the prep school for her junior year after beginning high school at Wahlert, tallied three goals, 16 points and 27 penalty minutes in 51 games between the 19U and Prep levels last season. She will become just the second Dubuque native to play at the NCAA Division I level, joining her aunt, Meredith Roth.
Meredith Roth starred at Providence College from 2000-04 and made USA Hockey’s national women’s team before turning to a decorated coaching career at Shattuck, Providence, Cornell University, St. Norbert College and now the College of the Holy Cross. This winter, she will serve on Team USA’s staff at the World Under-18 championships in Switzerland.
“Maria has definitely carved her own path and done a lot of it on her own because of her love for the game and her work ethic,” Meredith Roth said. “That’s a great combo to have, and I’m so happy for her and so proud of her. A lot of that comes from being a smart player who competes on every shift, which is what Division I coaches look for.
“Just in the last three years, her game has grown so much. She’s grown, height-wise (to 5-foot-9), and she’s able to stay balanced and use her stick to defend while developing her puck skills and breakout passes. It’s cool to see her grow her game, because you know it’s come from getting a lot of reps and working at it.”
Not surprisingly, Meredith Roth has served as an ideal role model for her niece.
When Meredith visits family in Dubuque, the two often book ice time at Dubuque Ice Arena to work on Maria’s game. And she provided plenty of advice while Maria began the college recruitment process.
“I’m so grateful to have her in my life,” Maria Roth said. “She’s a great human being, and she’s always there for anyone who needs help. It’s amazing to have her as one of my role models.
“The college recruiting process isn’t easy, and it’s stressful. But she has always been there for me to lean on or to ask questions. And she’s always picking out little aspects of my game to work on. She’s not the only one. There are a lot of people who have helped me get to this point, but Meredith is definitely No. 1.”
But, the work doesn’t end with a commitment to an NCAA Division I powerhouse.
“Being in an environment like Shattuck definitely helps,” said Meredith Roth, who also starred at the school. “She’s being pushed by teammates and coaches, and she has access to strength and conditioning, nutrition … all the resources that go into it behind the scenes. When you put the skates on and step onto the ice, that’s where all those things shine through.”