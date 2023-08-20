roth

Dubuque native Maria Roth looks to make a play for Shattuck St. Mary’s School, of Faribault, Minn. She recently committed to play for defending NCAA runner-up Ohio State beginning with the 2024-25 season.

 Contributed

Almost everything about the Ohio State University women’s hockey program reminded Maria Roth of the school that helped develop her into an NCAA Division I prospect.

So, the 18-year-old defenseman from Dubuque jumped at the opportunity to commit to the Buckeyes beginning with the 2024-25 academic year. After graduating from Shattuck St. Mary’s this season, she opted to return to the Faribault, Minn., prep school for a postgraduate year before joining coach Nadine Muzerall’s powerhouse program.

Recommended for you