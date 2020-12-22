The Dubuque Fast Pitch Hall of Fame inducted Larry Portzen, Greg Kuhle and Randy Gerardy into its fraternity in 2020, and the three will be honored alongside next year’s class in early June.
Portzen’s fast pitch career spanned over 30 years. He played various positions but was mainly known as a solid first baseman who had a consistent bat that could keep the ball in play. He played most of his years in the Fast Pitch Major League with Weber’s Excavating, Ring’s Restaurant, Tri-State Merchants, Windsor Tap, Murph’s Southend and Butter’s Bar. In addition to his stellar league play, Portzen played in more than 25 Iowa State Fast Pitch Tournaments and two ASA National Tournaments.
Kuhle’s fast pitch career began in 1973 with the organization of his first team and securing his sponsor, The Do Drop Inn. During his 15-year career, he also played for Idle Hour, Finale Lounge, Spielman’s, Ring’s Restaurant and Tri-State Merchants. A third baseman for most of his career, Kuhle was known for his solid defense and consistent bat in the heart of the lineup. He played competitively until injury forced him to retire. Later in his career, he managed the Ring’s Restaurant Teams from 1982 to 1985, won an Iowa State Tournament and advanced to the 1985 World Tournament in Kimberly, Wis.
Gerardy’s career spanned more than 11 years with some of the dominant teams in the 1980s. He played for Weber Excavating, Cue Master, Tri-State Merchants and Universal Financial. He contributed to a Weber Excavating team that dominated the Dubuque Fast Pitch scene in the 1980s by winning the Kiwanis Tournament in 1982, 1984 and 1986, other numerous local tournaments and qualifying for the 1988 ISC World Tournament. Primarily a second baseman, Gerardy was known as a gritty, hard-nosed player, a solid contact hitter who rarely struck-out, a great defensive player and an on-field team leader.
EAGLE RIDGE NAMED BEST GOLF RESORT IN MIDWEST
The North Star Meeting Group recently named Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa as the 2020 recipient of the Stella Award as the best golf resort in the Midwest. The Galena-based resort won the award for the second consecutive year.
The Stella Awards are the meeting industry’s highest honor, recognizing hotels, convention centers, conference centers, airlines, cruise lines, DMOs/CVBs and DMCs that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals. Eagle Ridge features the new Highlands Restaurant and Lounge 289 and four golf courses, including The General, which ranks as one of the top 100 courses in the country.
WIAA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO RETIRE IN JULY
Dave Anderson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, will retire on July 30, 2021. The 67-year-old joined the WIAA staff in 1998 and has served in his current role since Aug. 1, 2009, following the retirement of Doug Chickering. He is just the fifth executive director since the position was created in 1924.
Anderson is credited with eliminating membership dues and fees, providing concussion insurance to every member school student-athlete and eliminating the football scenario of three games in 10 days, transitioning to five divisions in basketball and the relocating of the girls basketball tournament to Green Bay.
MINERAL POINT, BLACK HAWK GIRLS ON PAUSE
The administrations at Mineral Point and Black Hawk high schools placed their girls basketball programs on pause for two weeks after learning of a positive case of COVID-19 within the Mineral Point program. The teams played each other last week.