Isabel Stewart finished 3-for-3, while Anna Berryman and Lainee Engle hit doubles as the East Dubuque softball team wrapped up the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division title for a second straight year with a 7-3 win over Galena on Monday in Galena, Ill.
The Warriors (10-3, 8-1 NUIC West) got a strong effort from Anika Husemann in the circle, as she tossed a complete game five-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Taylor Hilby homered for the Pirates.
Potosi/Cassville 14, River Ridge 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter, Natalee Fried and Malia Weber had two hits apiece as Potosi/Cassville used a seven-run third inning to pull away.
PREP BASEBALL
Galena 5, East Dubuque 2 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel earned the win on the mound, tossing a two-hitter with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work as the Pirates held the Warriors to three hits.
Lancaster 4, Cuba City 3 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Mitchel Wolf had two hits and Brady Oyen won on the mound as the Flying Arrows topped the Cubans.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Blazers win league — At Marion, Iowa: Luke Harwick was overall runner-up with a 79, and Dyersville Beckman shot a 325 to win the WaMaC Conference Super Meet at Gardner Golf Course. Nate Offerman added an 81 for Beckman.
Cascade 196, Northeast Goose Lake 202 — At Cascade, Iowa: Isaac Martin shot a 42 to earn medalist honors for the Cougars.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Cascade 212, Northeast Goose Lake 222 — At Preston, Iowa: Megan Smith fired a 51 to lead the Cougars to the victory.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MidAmerica Nazarene 5, Clarke 1 — At Ozark, Mo.: Victor Lara drove in the lone run, but the Pride (38-15) bowed out in the loser’s bracket final at the Heart of America Conference tournament. Clarke will find out on Thursday if it receives an at-large bid into the NAIA national tournament.