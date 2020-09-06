Buchman Field played host to quite a show on Friday night.
And it wasn’t just limited to the varsity contest.
Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead played a pair of instant-classics in the renewal of their football rivalry. The sophomore teams traded the lead twice in the final 30 seconds before a game-saving tackle at the 2-yard line preserved a win.
On the varsity side, Western Dubuque rallied out of a 10-point deficit with 9 minutes left, earning a 40-37 victory over the Mustangs on tight end Logan Brosius’ 89-yard catch-and-run touchdown with less than 90 seconds remaining.
“The coaching staff, when we debriefed at the end of the night, we were just saying to ourselves what a great night it was,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said Saturday. “It was one of those things that you just savor a little bit because you just don’t know how many you’re going to get. All of our other victories aside, don’t get me wrong, every victory seems to feel really good, but last night just felt really good.”
The Western Dubuque sophomores were trailing, 27-24, and driving for a potential go-ahead score when Hempstead recovered what seemed to be a game-ending fumble.
But, the Bobcats got the ball back on a fumble moments later and took a 32-27 lead with just 25 seconds remaining.
The game was far from over, though.
Hempstead’s offense chucked up a Hail Mary, and the pass appeared to be intercepted. However, a Mustangs receiver came out of the other side of the scramble with the ball and raced untouched for a go-ahead touchdown.
With one last chance, Western Dubuque completed a sideline go route, but the Hempstead defense caught up and made the tackle at the 2-yard line. The scoreboard clock appeared to have just less than 1 seconds remaining, but the officials determined the game was over, sealing a 33-32 Hempstead victory.
As it turned out, that was only the appetizer.
The Mustangs and Bobcats combined for 52 first-half points, with the teams scoring touchdowns on the first six possessions of the game.
Hempstead led, 31-21 at the break, then built a 37-27 lead with just more than 9 minutes remaining.
The Bobcats stormed back, though.
Baumhover connected with Tommy DeSollar for a 26-yard touchdown pass — the second of the game for DeSollar, who also had an end-zone interception to thwart a Hempstead scoring drive midway through the third quarter.
Western Dubuque’s defense forced Hempstead to punt on its next two possessions and got the ball back for one last attempt at a win.
“We have some firepower,” Penner said. “We have some athletes and we can score. But getting the stops when we needed them, it showed growth within the game. I’m pretty proud of that.”
The only problem was, Western Dubuque had just one timeout and needed to move 90 yards. The clock showed just 2:03 remaining.
As it turned out, the Bobcats only needed two plays.
Following Baumhover’s 1-yard pass to running back Jacob Butcher, Brosius ran a short crossing route over the middle, caught Baumhover’s pass in stride and pulled away as he raced untouched 89 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
“We saw Logan cross over, nobody was on him,” Baumhover said. “I was just hoping he could make it all the way down and he did.”
Brosius finished the game with seven receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Baumhover tied the program record with five touchdown passes. He completed 19 of 33 passes for a school-record 447 yards — 2 yards more than the previous record held by his older brother, Quinn.
“He threw a great ball, he had a great night,” Brosius said. “The ball was always right on the money. He just did a great job. So did the O-line. Everybody executed.”
That was just the fourth all-time meeting between the programs, and the first since 2017. Penner and Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner hope the series can continue in the future.
For the fans lucky enough to witness it, the hope is likely shared with them, too.
“I don’t know why you would go to that sophomore or varsity game and not think, ‘Why don’t these two teams play every year?’” Penner said. “We would love to play Hempstead and Senior and Wahlert every single year. And I think last night, if you’re a fan of high school football, that was a good night for it.”