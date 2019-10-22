It’s finally unanimous.
Western Dubuque received all nine first-place votes in this week’s Iowa Associated Press prep football poll to easily retain its No. 1 ranking in Class 3A.
The Bobcats (8-0, 4-0 District 4) earned 90 points to remain ahead of No. 2 Solon (8-0), which garnered 80 points. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-1), North Scott (7-1) and Independence (8-0) round out the top 5.
Western Dubuque, which clinched at least a share of the district championship and an automatic berth into the playoffs, handed Xavier and North Scott their only losses this season. The Bobcats can clinch the outright district championship with a win over Maquoketa (4-4) on Friday night in Epworth.
Edgewood-Colesburg (6-2) was the only other area team receiving votes in the poll. The Vikings dropped two spots to No. 8 in Class A after falling to MFL/Mar-Mac, 28-23, in what was essentially the District 5 title game on Friday.
MFL/Mar Mac (8-0) moved up one spot to No. 4.
West Des Moines Valley (4A), Waukon (2A), Dike-New Hartford (1A), Britt West Hancock (A) and Don Bosco (8-player) remained No. 1 in the other classes.
Waukon and Western Dubuque are the only unanimous No. 1 teams.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lena-Winslow 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Julia Finnazo had three kills as the Wildcats lost to the Panthers, 25-9, 25-19.
Orangeville 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Jenna Korte had an ace, four kills and two blocks for the Hornets in a 25-13, 25-13 loss to Orangeville.