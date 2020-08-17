Matt Gansen said racing on Dubuque’s 3/8-mile dirt track isn’t “really my thing.”
If that’s really the case, he sure fooled anyone who watched him drive on Sunday night.
The Zwingle, Iowa, native grinded out what the most competitive feature of the night, passing Dubuque’s Jason Schueller with under three laps to go to win the 20-lap International Motor Contest Association Modified race at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.
Rarely at the Fairgrounds is there a lead pack as tightly-wound as Gansen’s race was on the final stretch. Schueller’s No. 3 car was on his back bumper and fellow Dubuquer Tyler Madigan wasn’t far off when all three crossed the finish line.
“We were pretty good tonight,” said Gansen, who climbed all the way from the ninth slot to claim victory. “Just had to kind of drive like an animal.
“If those fans didn’t like that, it was a lot of fun from where I was sitting with Schueller there. I thought we had a hell of a race.”
Gansen’s win was just one of a number of close calls at the Speedway. In the 12-lap, 2-Man Cruiser race, Brandon Ehrisman and Thomas Thompson were neck-and-neck heading into the last turn. As both tried to pass the lap car, Thompson took the brunt just before the final stretch, spinning out on Turn 4 and handing the race to Ehrisman.
Leading off features, a crowded Hobby Stock race appeared to have David Crimmins’ name written all over it. Climbing up from the sixth spot, Crimmins had just passed pole-sitter Luke Bird on the fifth lap.
A caution on the same lap forced drivers to replay the lap, putting Bird back in front. Bird then cut off Crimmins high side groove and clinched victory with Crimmins just behind.
“I raced here once and only got a total of two laps in the feature,” said Bird, a Winthrop, Iowa, native. “The No. 16 (Crimmins), he showed me the top and I figured that’s where I better go.”
Crimmins, a recent Dubuque transplant, added: “I knew I was going to get him, got around him, then the caution came out. He’s a good enough driver, he’s smart enough to move up after that. He came up the top and it made it really hard to get around him after that.”
Sunday’s longest race — the 25-lap Late Model feature — went to Fairfax, Iowa’s Dalton Simonsen after a dominant performance. It doesn’t mean Simonsen didn’t sweat this one out, though.
“I changed my line there after the first 10 laps because I thought I wasn’t keeping my momentum,” Simonsen said. “We had that caution and I was nervous because I thought there was their chance. I just tried to get in there as best as I could and stay in front of them.”
Ely, Iowa’s Gage Neal moved up from the ninth position to win the 15-lap SportMod feature, overtaking Monticello, Iowa’s Troy Bauer. Tipton, Iowa’s Josh Star won the 10-lap 4-Cylinder race.