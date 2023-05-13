The Loras College baseball team is just a win away from its first conference tournament championship and an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III baseball tournament.
And the Duhawks will have two chances to get it.
Max McCallum went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs, Daniel Rogers doubled and homered and drove in three runs, and third-seeded Loras knocked off top-seeded Buena Vista, 9-6, in the winner’s bracket championship game of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Friday at Veterans Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Recommended for you
Loras improved to 28-15 and will await either Buena Vista (30-8) or rival Dubuque (28-13) in today’s championship series. The Duhawks need to win just once to win the conference tournament for the first time in program history; their opponent will need to win twice in order to claim the crown.
Dakota Church added two hits and Max Vaisvila (3-4) earned the win after striking out five and allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits in four innings.
Matt Jeter threw three innings in relief and Ethan Peters pitched the final two innings for his sixth save of the season.
Dubuque 3, Luther 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Aiden Elfering (5-2) struck out seven and allowed two runs on seven hits over 8 2/3 innings, and Dubuque extinguished Luther’s ninth-inning rally to win an elimination game at the American Rivers Conference tournament.
Colin Husko went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the fifth-seeded Spartans (28-13), who will play No. 1-seeded Buena Vista (30-8) in the loser’s bracket final today.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Wartburg 6, Loras 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Kaylie Springer had a hit, a run and an RBI as Wartburg (21-16) beat Loras in a first-round game at the American Rivers Conference tournament. The Duhawks were limited to just three hits and ended the season 21-15 overall.
MEN’S TRACK
Duhawks crown 3, Spartans 2 — At Decorah, Iowa: Loras’ 4x800 relay of Shane McBride, Carter Oberfoell, Ryan Harvey and Mike Jasa won a conference championship in 7 minutes, 34.18 seconds, and Derik Bunten (long jump, 7.11 meters) and Holden Murphy (discus, 49.33m) also won titles at the American Rivers Conference Championships. Raymond Venditti was second in the high jump (2.02m), Julian Watson was fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:13.02), and Dre Jackson was fifth in the shot put (14.60m) for the Duhawks.
Dubuque got conference championships from Jatavion Hawkins (high jump, 2.02 meters) and Cade Collier (shot put, 15.76m). Clayton Hahn finished runner-up in the discus (45.98m), with teammate Luke Weber placing fourth (43.94). Hahn was third in the shot put (15.36m), Jaidyn Williams was third in the long jump (6.78m) and Landon Kooiker placed fifth in the high jump (1.99m).
WOMEN’S TRACK
Duhawks win 3 events — At Decorah, Iowa: Kassie Parker added to her extensive collection of conference championships with a win in the 10,000 (37:20.57) over Wartburg’s Shaelyn Hostager, a Dubuque Hempstead grad who finished runner-up in 37:26.40 at the American Rivers Conference Championships.
Loras also got championships from Harmony Creasy in the long jump (5.68 meters) and the 4x800 relay of Frankie Chaidez, Emily Jackson, Elly Burds and Alyssa Pfadenhauer (9:24.30). The Duhawks’ Grace Alley (1.71m) and Aaliyah Collier (1.65m) finished 2-3 in the high jump, Ellie Osterberger was fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:49.05) and Riley Vice placed fourth in the discus (42.29m).
Dubuque got championships from Kaitlyn Wilder (shot put, 14.06m) and Kylee Doherty (discus, 45.80m). Wilder was third in the discus (44.80m), and Emma Seipel (5.64m) and Demetria Johnson (5.63m) went 2-3 in the long jump.
Wartburg’s Breya Christopher, a former River Ridge (Ill.) standout won the high jump (1.71m).
BOYS TENNIS
Wahlert moves on — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Roan Martineau, Charlie Curtiss, Gabe Intrilligator, Bock Mueller, Jake Evans and Chase Miller each earned two victories to lead Wahlert to a pair of 5-0 victories over Maquoketa and Oelwein in the first and second rounds of substate in the team competition. The Golden Eagles advanced next Wednesday’s Class 1A substate final.
Dubuque Senior 5, North Scott 4 — At Meyers Courts: Andrew Day and Cam O’Donnell won 6-2, 6-3 in doubles for the decisive point as the Rams edged the Lancers in a 2A substate semifinal team competition. Day, O’Donnell, Alex Nielsen and Owen King earned singles wins for Senior, while Nielsen and King teamed up for a point in doubles. The Rams will travel to Iowa City West on Wednesday for the substate final.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thoms to state — At Clinton, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead’s Sydney Thoms won a pair of matches to finish runner-up at a Class 2A regional and advance to the state tournament on May 26-27. Thoms defeated Western Dubuque’s Grace Coyle, 6-0, 6-0, and Clinton’s Maddie Rowden, 6-0, 6-2, before falling to Bettendorf’s Andrea Porubein in the championship.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 9, Darlington 4 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Riley Rosenkranz, Max Lucey and Braden Johll had two hits apiece to lead the Cubans past the Redbirds. Tye Crist went 3-for-4 for Darlington.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Galena tri-op 2nd — At Forreston, Ill.: Bradey Huseman (100), Lebron Ransom (800), Aaron Culbertson (discus) and 4x800 (Wil Quinn, Issac Rife, Lebron Ransom and Arthur Horn) won gold as Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge (131) placed second at the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet on Thursday.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Tri-op sends 4 to state — At Sterling, Ill.: Arianna Pedrin (800), Gwen Miller (triple jump) and Addison Albrecht (long jump) all had second-place finishes in Thursday’s Class 1A sectional to qualify for next weekend’s state tournament in Charleston, Ill. Zoe Eisenberg also qualified in the wheelchair discus and shot put.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dyersville 6, Worthington 3 — At Worthington, Iowa: Luke Kehrli went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Riley LeGrand, Nick Offerman, Owen Huehnergarth, Nick Schmidt and Tony Offerman added two hits each and the Whitehawks bested the Cardinals.
BOYS SOCCER
New Hampton 4, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Kyler Millard and Daniel Lara each scored goals, Caden Strader made six saves, but the Eagles lost to the Chickasaws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.