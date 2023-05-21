DES MOINES — The day started golden and ended just the same for Dubuque Wahlert.

Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Meghan McDonald and Rylee Steffen opened Saturday’s all-finale culmination at the Iowa state track and field championships with a Class 3A first-place time of 1:47.60 in the sprint medley, the Golden Eagles’ third title in the event since 2011.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.