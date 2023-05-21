Wahlert Catholic's Lily Graham competes in the finals of the 3A 1500 Meter run during the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake University In Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Wahlert Catholic's Rylee Steffen takes the baton from Olivia Donovan in the finals of the Class 3A 4x400 Meter Relay during the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake University In Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Wahlert Catholic's Emma Donovan takes the baton from Rylee Steffen in the finals of the Class 3A 4x400 Meter Relay during the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake University In Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Wahlert Catholic's Emma Donovan reacts to winning the Class 3A 4x400 Meter Relay during the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake University In Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Wahlert Catholic's Lauren McClimon is first runner in the finals of the Class 3A Sprint Medley during the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake University In Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Wahlert Catholic's Meghan McDonald hands the baton to Rylee Steffen in the finals of the Class 3A Sprint Medley during the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake University In Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
DES MOINES — The day started golden and ended just the same for Dubuque Wahlert.
Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Meghan McDonald and Rylee Steffen opened Saturday’s all-finale culmination at the Iowa state track and field championships with a Class 3A first-place time of 1:47.60 in the sprint medley, the Golden Eagles’ third title in the event since 2011.
Donovan and Steffen also ran in the closing 4x400, along with Anna Roling and Oliva Donovan, which took gold in 3:58.56.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish my track career,” said Emma Donovan, a senior making her final appearance inside the Blue Oval. “This is what every athlete lives for and dreams for. For it to come true is just amazing.”
The two wins put a Wahlert relay squad on top of the podium for the first time in two years. For most, that would be a short absence, but for the Eagles, now boasting a state-best 29 girls relay titles, it was a welcome return.
“We just have such a rich history, just fulfilling that, and continuing that legacy is just huge to be a part of,” Emma Donovan said.”
Steffen, a junior who earned four medals on the weekend, will be at the forefront of adding to the dynasty next season.
“We have this legacy that we expect to live up to every year, and our goal is to exceed it,” Steffen said. “This is our goal each time we race. This is where we want to be at the end of the day.”
Roling, a sophomore, ran the first leg of the 4x400, and experienced her first gold inside the Blue Oval.
“I came out with a lot of nerves because it’s my first time running at state,” Roling said. “I lean on these girls a lot because they’ve all been here before. They helped me out so much, because leading this thing off, I was terrified.”
McDonald, a senior, exits the weekend with four medals to go along with the two she earned at last month’s Drake Relays.
“This was my last race of my high school career,” McDonald said following the sprint medley title. “I just wanted to put us in a good position to win, and I knew these girls would bring it home.”
