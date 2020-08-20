On guard: Vikings continue OL shuffle; Elflein on right side

Sports briefs: NCAA looks to September for decision on hoops season

NBA playoffs roundup: Bucks seeking return to form as they open against Magic

NFL: Packers' Gary, Savage look to make strides in 2nd seasons

NFL: Bears embrace routine as they try to bounce back

TH Baseball Coach of the Year: Rapp navigates Mustangs through uncharted waters to state

An Andretti wins 1st Indy 500 pole for family in 33 years

Welcome to the playoffs: The NBA's best time of year is here