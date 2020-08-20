Bellevue has earned plenty of success at the Iowa Class 1A level.
The Comets are now taking their talents to Class A and expecting similar results.
Joining Class A District 5 this season, Bellevue is looking to continue building on the momentum from last season, where it turned a 1-4 start into a four-game win streak and second-place finish in 1A District 4, just missing out on a postseason berth.
“I think we’re excited about it,” Comets co-coach Matt Jaeger said. “It’s going to be different for us, as we’re in the River Valley Conference and now we’re getting thrown in with Tri-Rivers (Conference) schools we haven’t seen in awhile. But top-to-bottom, it’s going to be very competitive. North Linn and Ed-Co are very good, and there’s going to be no weeks off. No coasting and teams are going to have to survive. If you don’t play a great game or have a really good week of preparation, you’re going to be in trouble. There will be many competitive and close games.”
While the talented Class A District 5 is loaded with contenders such as Alburnett, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa Valley and North Linn, the Comets believe their experience at the 1A level gives them a strong chance at being in the district title hunt.
“We have really high expectations,” said returning senior quarterback Max Jackson. “Especially coming off that four-game winning streak to finish last year. And moving down (a class) could make a difference. We know it’s going to be tough, too, and we’re going to be ready.”
Jackson took the reigns of the dynamic Bellevue offense last season and delivered, completing 55% of his passes for 1,128 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 603 yards and six scores on the ground. He did throw 13 interceptions and plans on improving in that department.
“I learned a lot last year, starting for the first time and running the offense,” Jackson said. “I’m definitely hoping to throw less interceptions and make better reads this year. With the guys we have returning, it’s huge having those guys back. I know the routes they’re running and how they’ll run it and we can make that connection.”
That connection is with fellow all-district talents Jacob Waller and Colby Sieverding, both only juniors. As sophomores last season, Waller led the team with 37 receptions for 544 yards and eight touchdowns, while Sieverding added 17 grabs for 360 yards and three scores. That trio will be pivotal in continuing the success the Comets found down the stretch last season.
“Max is a big threat throwing and running,” Jaeger said. “We can spread them out and throw the ball, and the defenses are going to have to figure out where these playmakers are. Colby and Jacob, they can be in the backfield to run or out catching passes. We’re going to continue to be dynamic with the variations we can use offensively.”
The biggest problem the Comets are addressing is having graduated four of their five starting offensive linemen from last season, with Ryder Kilburg the lone starter back in the trenches.
“We’ve got some holes to fill there, but we know these guys can do it,” Jaeger said. “We’ve got guys that can step up and will step up, we’re just figuring out for sure who that’s going to be.”
According to Jaeger, the expectation for Bellevue every season is to be a playoff team and make a run in the postseason. While close, that failed last season and the team is in the unique position this fall of knowing that as long as it remains healthy, every team reaches the playoffs this year.
“When we made that run last year, we were 1-4 but rallied and fell short,” Jaeger said. “That’s what we want this season. We know we’ll be in. It’s all about developing the team and you’re looking to peak at Week 8. The early season losses won’t hurt as much and that’s our message to the guys. We want to be playing our best football by the time to make a good playoff run.”