Entering its third year as a program, the Clarke University football team is looking forward to a full slate of games this fall after having three of the final four contests wiped out because of COVID-19 concerns last season.
The Pride posted a 2-9 record in their inaugural 2019 campaign, but carried a 2-3 record last year before the season ended abruptly.
Here is a capsule look at the 2021 Clarke football team:
Coach — Miguel Regalado (3rd season, 4-12 overall record)
Last season — 2-3 (season cut short due to COVID-19 concerns)
Season opener — Today vs. Evangel, 1 p.m., Dalzell Field
Key returning offensive players — Brandon Mueller (Jr., 6-1, 200, QB); Cesar Aguilera (Soph., 5-8, 165, WR); Max Steffen (Jr., 6-1, 200, WR); Anthony King (Soph., 5-11, 195, WR)
Key returning defensive players — Griffin Mulcahy (Soph., 6-3, 245, DL); Israel Hernandez (Soph., 5-11, 220, DL); Courtney Mables (Soph., 5-11, 195, LB); Chase Hartweg (Sr., 6-1, 185, LB); Kenneth Spaight (Jr., 6-0, 190, DB); Michael Nacnac (Sr., 5-7, 190, LB); Johel Gonzalez (Soph., 6-3, 190, DB)
Promising offensive newcomers — Craig Elmore (Soph., 5-9, 230, RB); Jackson Ostrander (Fr., 5-9, 165, WR)
Promising defensive newcomers — Logan Otting (Fr., 6-1, 220, LB); Steven Thomas (Soph., 5-9, 180, DB)
Outlook — The Pride are predicted to finish fourth in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division preseason poll. The conference features three teams ranked in the NAIA top-25 including No. 5 Grand View, No. 7 Baker, and No. 17 Benedictine. Clarke squares off against Benedictine and Baker in back-to-back contests Sept. 18 and 25, and ends the regular season with a home matchup against Grand View.
Offensively, Clarke will be led by incumbent quarterback Mueller, who earned North Division second-team all-conference last year after throwing for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns in the shortened schedule. He also proved to be a threat with his legs, rushing for 173 yards, which ranked second on the team. Mueller’s favorite target, Western Dubuque grad Steffen, returns for his junior season after earning second team Heart North Division all-conference honors in 2019 and 2020. Steffen caught 16 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns last season, and has nine scoring receptions over the last two years. Look for these two to be a dynamic duo out of the gate this season. Aguilera, King, and Dubuque Hempstead grad Ostrander, also figure to play a prominent role this season and add depth to the receiving core. The Pride will need to find a new running back after the departure of 2020 leading rusher Jordan Brown. Kent State transfer, Elmore, will be looked upon to fill that role initially.
Clarke returns its top seven tacklers from last year led by second-team all-conference lineman Mulcahy. The sophomore amassed 24 tackles and four sacks in five games last season. He will be joined up front by Hernandez, who had three sacks of his own. Mables and Hartweg will give the Pride stability at linebacker. Joining them will be Cascade native and Iowa State transfer Otting, who looks to make a strong impact on the Pride defense. In the secondary, Clarke returns three all-conference performers. Spaight (second team) and Gonzalez (honorable mention) were named to last year’s team, while senior Nacnac was an honorable mention selection in 2019.
Schedule — Aug 28: EVANGEL; Sept. 4: at Missouri Valley; Sept. 11: CENTRAL METHODIST; Sept. 18: at Benedictine; Sept. 25: BAKER; Oct. 2: at MidAmerica Nazarene; Oct. 16: at Peru State; Oct. 23: CULVER-STOCKTON; Oct. 30: at Graceland; Nov. 6: WILLIAM PENN; Nov. 13: GRAND VIEW