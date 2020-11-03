The Platteville girls volleyball team has advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, perhaps in the most 2020 way possible.
Following a sweep loss to second-ranked Madison Edgewood on Saturday in a sectional final, the Hillmen (13-2) believed their season was over.
However, the WIAA announced on Tuesday that Madison Edgewood had voluntarily withdrawn from the tournament field. No reason was given, but most teams this fall have withdrawn or canceled games for reasons related to COVID-19.
According to the WIAA Board of Control approved COVID-19 pandemic accommodations, Edgewood's most recently defeated opponent, Platteville, takes its place. Without reseeding, the Hillmen advance to state as the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 seed Lakeside Lutheran in a state semifinal on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Kaukauna High School.
Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco faces No. 4 St. Croix Falls in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. The winners meet that night for the D2 championship at 7:30 p.m.