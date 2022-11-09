Ella Meyer and Libby Lansing make great teammates.
But how will the Western Dubuque standouts fare as opponents?
“It’s going to be weird, but fun at the same time,” Meyer said. “We’ve always played together, so this will be interesting.”
The Bobcat teammates were both selected to play in the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Senior Classic All-Stars competition on Saturday in Johnston. Four teams will compete in two matches featuring 33 seniors from all five classes in Iowa, and the WD duo were selected to play on opposing sides.
“It’s so cool, and not many players from Western Dubuque have played in this match,” Lansing said. “Playing each other will be even cooler because it can be a little rivalry. Hitting against her will be hard because she knows my tendencies. But, it will be such a cool opportunity to do that.”
Meyer will play libero for Team Cyclones, which also features Pleasant Valley middle hitter Chloe Cline; Cedar Rapids Xavier middle hitter Anika Ivester; Iowa City Liberty outside hitter Cassidy Hartman; Unity Christian outside hitter Gracie Schoonhoven; Mount Vernon setter Madeleine Miller; and Van Meter outside hitter/right side Abby Matt.
“It will be fun to watch them on different teams and playing alongside different players,” Western Dubuque coach Megan Scherrman said. “They’ve been playing alongside each other for so long now. I think a lot of people underestimate the senior all-star game, and to have two players from one team out of all five classes in the state is kind of a big deal.”
Lansing will play at middle hitter for Team Hawkeyes, which also features Union right side/outside hitter Aubrey Gates; Johnston setter Molly Trachta; Marion right side/setter Avery VanHook; Ankeny libero Sydney Otto; Pleasant Valley middle hitter Izzy Van De Wiele; Cedar Falls outside hitter Katie Remmert; Burlington Notre Dame outside hitter Gabby Deery; and Western Christian outside hitter Abby VerBurg.
“I think this will be really fun, because not many teams can say they had two players from one high school picked to play,” Meyer said. “That’s going to be a really fun experience to get to go play together.”
Both four-year starters at Western Dubuque, Meyer and Lansing each left their mark in helping the Bobcats to four consecutive trips to the state semifinals and in capturing the program’s first state championship last season. Both players were named to the Iowa Class 4A state all-tournament team last week.
“I was actually worried when they got picked that they wouldn’t be playing each other,” Scherrman said. “This will be so much fun, and it’s an honor that they were both voted on among all senior players in the state of Iowa. It’s a great way to end their high school careers and their great careers as Western Dubuque volleyball players.”
Meyer is the definition of a defensive specialist. She was selected as the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year and will continue her career at NCAA Division I Western Illinois. Meyer closed her senior campaign with 675 digs and 65 aces, and ended her career with 1,959 digs. She led the Bobcats in digs all four seasons.
“It means a lot to be putting that jersey on one more time,” Meyer said. “It will be a lot of fun since we didn’t get to end it like we wanted to at state. We’ll put it on again and have a lot of fun.”
Lansing was a first-team selection in the MVC Valley Division and closed her senior campaign with 322 kills, 91 blocks, 36 digs and 28 aces. She added 236 kills and a team-high 89 blocks last year as a junior.
“It’s crazy, and I didn’t think I’d get an opportunity like this at the beginning of the year,” Lansing said. “To know I get one more chance to put the jersey on, I’m not sure what to say. I know it will be different than playing with everyone on my high school team, but it’s just a super amazing opportunity.”
Now, two of the finest players for the Bobcats over the past four seasons will get a first-hand look at what makes the other such a force on the court.
“Ella’s been known to hold her own no matter what, so it will be fun to see them duke it out,” Scherrman said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of smiles on both sides of the court.”
And, for the first time, maybe a little trash talk as opponents.
“I mean, I know where she hits it,” Meyer said. “But, maybe she’ll go a different way.”
Lansing added, “We’re all friends out there, but there will be quite a bit of (trash talk). It won’t just be Ella and I, either, and that’s what will make it more fun.”
