It took a few innings for the Dubuque County American Legion team’s bats to warm up on Saturday.
Then they couldn’t be stopped.
Dubuque County defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7-2, before thumping Linn-Mar, 20-3, to win one of four Iowa area tournaments this weekend. The team advanced to next weekend’s four-team state tournament in Ames for the right to play in the Central Plains Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D., in August.
“It’s so much fun to be part of an offense like that on a day like today,” said Dubuque Senior shortstop Cole Smith, who went 3-for-4 in the second game. “You get a little momentum going, guys get excited in the dugout, and it’s just a little easier to go up to the plate. You see pitches better and there’s not as much pressure on you, because you know there are guys all around you in the lineup who are going to hit.”
Dubuque County broke open the first game with a six-run fourth inning and added another tally in the fifth in support of Dubuque Wahlert pitcher Aaron Savary, who struck out three and allowed only one hit in five shutout innings before Senior’s Gavin Guns tossed the final two frames. Western Dubuque’s Sawyer Nauman went 2-for-3 with a double, and Cascade’s Ted Weber and Wahlert’s Landon Stoll also doubled in the six-hit attack.
In the second game, Dubuque County used another six-run fourth inning to break a 3-3 deadlock. The team added 11 more in the fifth to win by the mercy rule in support of Cascade winning pitcher Eli Green, who went four innings before yielding to Western Dubuque’s Tucker Nauman for the final frame. Dubuque County outhit Linn-Mar, 19-3.
Wahlert’s Jake Brosius went 3-for-5 with a home run, Guns went 3-for-5 with two doubles, and Hempstead’s Michael Garrett went 3-for-4 with a triple for Dubuque County. Savary contributed two doubles, while Stoll and Senior’s Ray Schlosser also had two-baggers.
“It’s a huge relief to be going back to state,” said Ronnie Kramer, a long-time Legion assistant coach in his first year as head coach. “With our program, there’s always that expectation of making it to state, but we were playing a couple of really good teams today.
“We knew our pitching was going to be fine today, but it was just a matter of getting the bats going against a couple of good arms. It took us a little while to get in that groove, but once we did, it was hard for them to stop us.”