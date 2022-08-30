Lindsey Beaves isn’t reinventing the wheel.
To get the Dubuque Wahlert volleyball program back to its winning ways, the three-time state champion as a player and three-time championship coach with the Golden Eagles is focusing on the basics.
“Definitely the same principles. We need to do the basics really well and that’s our focus,” said Beaves, who returned to the bench this season for her eighth season leading the Wahlert program following a two-year break to focus on family. “Serve and pass is going to be huge for us. Working hard and being open minded to trying new things. Being supportive teammates.”
The signs were there on Tuesday night during the Golden Eagles’ season opener, a sweep at the hands of Iowa Class 5A No. 1-ranked Iowa City Liberty, 25-10, 25-17, 25-23, at Wahlert High School.
“We need them to keep working hard on the stuff we’re focusing on in practice,” Beaves said. “I think we need to remember that we need to do the little things really well to make the big things a lot easier. Sometimes we forget that. If they keep listening and working hard, they’ll get there.”
After the past two seasons totaled a 16-36 overall record, the players are feeling refreshed and ready to learn from Beaves — not that it will be easy.
“Practice isn’t easy, that’s the first thing I’d say,” said Wahlert’s senior outside hitter Ella Kelleher, who led the Eagles against Liberty with seven kills. “She’s very hard on us and it’s because we are in the toughest conference in Iowa right now. In our last set, it showed that we could compete with them and that’s why Coach Beaves is working us so hard in practice.”
Claire Kruse led Wahlert with 15 digs, while Olivia Donovan added 18 assists and two ace serves.
“We definitely knew they were going to be tough,” Beaves said of Liberty. “I remember watching those kids when they were freshmen and knowing they were going to be studs. They’ve only gotten better. It’s a tough match to open up to, but every match in the conference is going to be tough, so we better get out there and battle.”
Wahlert (0-1) scored the first point of the match, and behind a kill from Claire Lueken built a 5-2 lead in the opening set. The Eagles played tough and point-for-point with the Lightning (6-3) for the first half, as Lueken’s block and a big hit from Kelleher pulled Wahlert within 11-10.
However, that’s when the Lightning turned it on. As the Eagles struggled to get in the right spot or deliver a put-away hit, Liberty couldn’t fail and streaked out on a 14-0 run to dominate the second half of the set for a 25-10 win and 1-0 match advantage.
“We talk about that a lot in practice,” Beaves said. “We can start off strong, and we can end strong, but we let teams go on runs of points. In this conference, if you let a team like that go on a run, it’s going to be really tough to come back from.”
Wahlert battled to hang around deeper in the second set. A pair of kills from Kelleher and another from Lueken staked the Eagles to a 4-2 lead, but the Lightning began chipping away to retake the lead. When Liberty tried breaking out to another big run this time, Wahlert answered.
Alicen Bainbridge delivered a pair of big swings, Kelleher used some slick drop shots and Anna Roling used a hard swing to pull the Eagles within 23-17, but the Lightning closed out the 25-17 victory for a 2-0 lead.
“A lot of that comes in practice,” Kelleher said. “We’re constantly working and getting better every day. That’s all we can do and that’s all that she asks for. That last match showed us how well we can compete with these teams.”
Wahlert continued showing its resolve in the third set, but couldn’t sustain enough positive plays to swing a set from the No. 1 Lightning, who played in front from the first serve to close out the sweep, 25-23. The Eagles had them rattled after a Kelleher ace and an error brought Wahlert within 22-21, but Liberty had enough resolve to close it out.
The Eagles inched closer as the match wore on, and it’s possible to believe the Lightning were even a bit fortunate to close out the sweep — the momentum seemed to be moving Wahlert’s way.
“In that third set we just battled a lot harder,” Beaves said. “We were more aggressive, I thought our energy was a lot better, and we were just a different team in that third set.”
