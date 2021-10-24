Tommy Specht began reading about the top baseball talent in his high school graduating class as far back as his freshman year.
Their measurables jumped out at him from his computer screen, and those players seemed almost larger than life.
It took a while for the Dubuque Wahlert senior outfielder to feel comfortable playing against the players he’d seen only through scouting reports on the Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report web sites. But, after strong summer and fall seasons against the best players in the country, Specht has positioned himself with that elite talent as a potential high-round selection in next summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.
Baseball America lists Specht as the No. 27 prospect in the country in the 2022 graduating class, while Perfect Game has him slotted at No. 39 in the country and No. 1 in Iowa. Prep Baseball Report also has him as Iowa’s top prospect.
“Those scouting services do a great job of highlighting players from all around the country,” said Specht, a University of Kentucky commit. “So, when you see them in person for the first time … I don’t want to use the word ‘starstruck,’ but it is kind of weird to be on the same diamond as players you’ve been reading about for so long.
“But, once you’ve played with them, you realize they’re human and they’re 17-year-old kids just like you. They make mistakes. When I realized that, I started to feel like I belonged with them. Self-belief and trusting in the work you’ve put in is so important in getting to the next level. If you have any self-doubt when you’re playing, it’s not going to go great.”
Specht began his junior season with the Wahlert High School team but opted to play national tournaments and showcases beginning in mid-June. He earned an invitation to the USA Baseball- and MLB-sponsored Prospect Development Pipeline League in Cary, N.C.
That’s where Specht started to feel he truly belonged. He faced a couple of left-handed pitchers he’d been reading about since his freshman year, and they touched 90 mph on the gun back then.
“Obviously, they were a lot more polished than they were as freshmen, so I expected to have no shot against them,” Specht said. “But, when I got in the box, it was just me against him. None of what either of us had done in the past even mattered.
“I caught a barrel and lined out to right field. At that point, I knew I could compete at that level. It was just a matter of getting that experience and trusting the work I’d put in.”
In August, Specht led the San Diego-based Area Code Games in runs batted in and participated in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at the San Diego Padres’ Petco Park.
This fall, Specht earned a spot on the Cincinnati Reds’ Midwest Scout travel team, played in the Baseball Factory All-American Event at the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium and participated in the New Balance Future Stars Series Main Event at the New York Mets’ Citi Field.
He wrapped up his fall schedule by hitting .364 with a .462 on-base percentage for the Reds Scout team at the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association Fall Championships in Jupiter, Fla., the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. Baseball America listed him as one of the top 36 prospects in the five-day, 100-team event, the largest travel-ball event of the year.
Specht’s measurables put him in elite company in his graduating class. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound left-handed hitting outfielder runs the 60-yard dash in 6.4 seconds, throws 96 mph from the outfield and has an exit velocity of 104 mph off the bat.
“Tommy’s physical tools are obvious: he can run, he can throw, he has some power, he has some fuel for his swing,” said Jeremy Booth, the founder and CEO of Program 15 and the president of baseball operations for the Future Star Series. “He’s certainly still on the raw side, but those are all pluses.”
But, what Booth believes separates Specht from other prospects are his instincts and mental make-up.
“He’s a sponge. He always wants to continue to develop and learn,” Booth said. “He hustles, he makes every (event) he can, he comes early to the ballpark to work, he competes, he asks questions and he processes. Not many players can process as fast as he does.
“In today’s game, not a lot of players recognize that they have a long way to go until they’ve actually arrived somewhere. Tommy doesn’t have one bit of entitlement. For him, it’s all about, ‘I’m going to compete, and I’m going to get better every single day.’ Ultimately, that’s what’s going to separate him and carry him as a prospect.”
It can be difficult to stay grounded when, as a 17-year-old, you’re playing in MLB stadiums.
His tour began with the PG National Showcase at the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field in mid-July, before it took him to Petco Park, Kauffman Stadium and Citi Field. It’s a little different than playing at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.
“When I’m standing in the outfield at Petrakis, it’s kind of cool to see the bluffs and downtown Dubuque and Loras College in the background,” Specht said. “It takes a little getting used to looking up and seeing rows and rows of seats in the upper deck of a big league stadium. It’s a surreal feeling. When you see big leaguers hit home runs into the fountains at Kauffman Stadium, it’s hard not to stand in the box and think about doing it yourself.
“You have to realize you’re still just 17 years old, and doing that is still years down the road before you’ll be doing that. I do feel like I’m starting to feel a little more comfortable playing in those stadiums. I realize I still have so much work ahead of me, but I do want to do this for a living someday. And playing in those stadiums only motivates you to work harder.”
Immediately after his competition season ended, Specht began training for next season with former MLB catcher Eric Munson and strength and conditioning coach Michael Zweifel. After graduating at the semester, he plans to train with Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the MLB Draft.
Recently, Specht began interviewing with individual MLB teams.
“It’s a lot like the college recruiting process and talking to different schools,” Specht said. “It’s not technically a job interview, but they’re still an important part of the process. And like with the college recruiting process, I feel like I’m getting better and better with every interview I do.”
Fortunately, Specht can lean on recent Wahlert graduate Ian Moller. He went through the same process last year before the Texas Rangers selected him in the fourth round this summer. The two speak regularly.
“I just tell him to keep doing what you’re doing,” Moller said. “Just make sure you stay yourself and don’t look too far into what anybody says about you, because that can really mess with you. I tell him to be yourself, play how you play, have fun and enjoy it.
“There’s going to be a lot more things said about him online, especially the closer he gets to the draft. There are going to be people who love him and people who are going to say bad things about him, no matter how good or how bad he does. I just tell him to keep a clear mind, have fun with it and continue to be him. He’s already a good ballplayer, so he doesn’t need to worry about what anybody else says.”
Moller said he would approach the last year differently if given the opportunity. He wants Specht to benefit from his experience.
“I had to figure stuff out on my own, because I didn’t have anybody to tell me what the process is like,” said Moller, who played for the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League team this summer. “I would definitely change some things. But it’s all part of the process, and I’m happy with where I’m at. Everything happens for a reason.”
Specht appreciates the knowledge. He has also communicated with former Marion standout Owen Puk, whose older brother A.J. went through a similar process before being drafted by the Oakland Athletics.
“It means a lot to me that they’re willing to take the time to steer me in the right direction,” Specht said. “Ian’s the main person I go to, and he’s been great. He always gives me such in-depth answers to whatever questions I have and tells me what kind of things I need to look out for.”