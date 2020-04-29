Hopes of a girls soccer season were dashed earlier this month when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa High School Athletic Association, canceled the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how area programs would have stacked up this season:
WAMAC CONFERENCE
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Greg Keegan
Last year — 12-7 overall, 4-2 WaMaC East Division
Returning starters — Ashley Engelken (Sr., F); Haley LeGrand (Sr., GK); Abby Klosterman (Sr., D); Olivia Pirc (Sr., D); Paige McDermott (Sr., M); Kennedy Arens (Jr., M); Jadyn Welling (Jr., F)
Other returning veterans — Isabelle Kluesner (Jr., F); Sydnie Reitzler (Jr., F); Megan Funke (Jr., FK); Olivia Hogan (Jr., M); Lauren Osterhaus (Soph., D); Sophia Smith (Sr., M)
Promising newcomers — Mary Gallagher (Sr., M); Elizabeth McGrane (Sr., D); Katherine Grebner (Sr., D); Chloe Ungs (Sr., M); Wen Zheng (Sr., M); Emma Oberbroeckling (Soph.); Sierra Hartke (Soph.); Sami Schmitz (Soph.); Annie Gulick (Soph.)
Outlook — The canceled season hurts for the Trailblazers, who just missed their first trip to the state tournament last year and returned five senior starters. Engelken and Arens are both two-time all-WaMaC performers. Engelken was second on the team with 16 goals and had a team-best nine assists. Welling had five goals and four others had at least three goals. LeGrand saved 185 of the 200 shots on goal she faced last year.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Madison Cousins
Last year — 4-13 overall, 2-4 WaMaC East Division
Returning veterans — Riley Waack (Sr.); CJ Yeager (Soph.); Jenna Strobehn (Sr.); Mazie Gardner (Jr.); Jessica Juergens (Sr.); Lorelei Bahl (Sr.); Riley Strottman (Jr.); Drew Trentz (Sr.); Anna Bendixen (Soph.); Brianna Tranel (Jr.); Sara Popovich (Sr.); Allison Bormann (Sr.); Nell Sybesma (Sr.); Kennady Sparks (Soph.); Aubrey Bahl (Jr.); Keeley Waack (Soph.); Alexsandra Thomas (Jr.); Mary Holtz (Sr.)
Outlook — The Cardinals were eying improvement in the WaMaC hierarchy this season after returning their top two scorers from a year ago. Gardner led the team with nine goals and added an assist while Yeager tallied six goals and a team-high three assists. Sybesma was the only other returning player to notch a point last year, recording a pair of assists.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Hannah Crumpton
Last year — 0-17 overall, 0-6 WaMaC East
Returning veterans — Madeli Martin-Ramirez (Jr.); Alissa Holtz (Jr.); Anna White (Soph.); Riley Cook (Soph.); Emma Dunkel (Sr.); Lexie Rieken (Soph.); Bella Maule (Sr.); Taylor Hammer (Jr.); Addie Reetz (Jr.); Rachel Wenger (Soph.); Emily Prier (Soph.); Hannah Dittrick (Sr.); Grace Johnson (Jr.); Lori Hilby (Soph.); Melanie Loughen (Jr.); Kirsten Stiefel (Sr.); Maria Avila Duarte (Jr.); Allison Mullen (Soph.); Gracie Weeks (Sr.)
Outlook — The Hawks were looking for vast improvement after scoring just two goals during the 2019 season. Holtz assisted on Prier’s goal, the only returning points West Delaware has from a year ago. Hammer saved 119 of the 198 shots on goal she faced last year.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Chris Medinger
Last year — 9-7 overall
Returning veterans — Juliana Penniston (Jr.); Sophie Long (Soph.); Maura Tracy (Jr.); Vanessa Blake (Jr.); Faith Metz (Soph.); Irelynd Sieverding (Soph.); Jori Heinrich (Soph.); Rachel Rowan (Soph.); Lexi Metz (Sr.); Ellie O’Brien (Jr.); Delaney Banowetz (Jr.); Kaylynn Sieverding (Sr.); Miranda Peters (Sr.); Holly Kremer (Jr.); Averie Sieverding (Sr.); Audrey Wedeking (Jr.); Sydnee Davis (Jr.); Breann Harpole (Sr.)
Outlook — The Mohawks were looking for a big season after graduating just two players and returning 35 of their 37 goals scored from last year. Penniston, the team’s goalkeeper, showed off her versatility with a team-high eight goals. She also had five assists and saved 124 of the 151 shots on goal she faced. Peters had seven goals and 10 assists while Kremer scored seven goals and aided five others.